Fort Zumwalt West tops Francis Howell Central for first district title since 2006

ST. CHARLES — Lydia Feiste’s fates were completely intertwined Thursday.
After all, it was Lydia Feiste the hitter who made sure Lydia Feiste the pitcher walked out with a victory as Fort Zumwalt West topped Francis Howell Central by an 8-5 score in the Class 5 District 3 softball championship at Francis Howell North.
Feiste finished a six-run fifth inning with a three-run home run that provided Zumwalt West (18-4) with the exact margin of victory. Her pitching early and late did the rest.
“I’ve had a lot of pressure on me as the pitcher," Feiste said. "I feel like I seem to hit better when I pitch better. It just seems when I’m pitching well, I go crazy at the plate.”
The junior’s work as a dual threat helped the Jaguars win a district title for the first time since 2006.
Zumwalt West, which has won seven in a row, got single runs in the first and fourth innings to pave way for its massive fifth.
While Feiste’s eighth home run of the season provided the final margin, a home run by senior shortstop and University of Missouri pledge Julia Crenshaw — her ninth of the season — doubled Zumwalt West's lead to 2-0 in the fourth.
The Jaguars' six-run inning against Howell Central was similar to a 10-run outburst Wednesday in a 15-5 semifinal victory against St. Dominic.
“Just like Dominic, we weren’t where we wanted to be the first couple of innings,” Crenshaw said. “We had to remind ourselves of who we were. Everybody was hitting and we just kept it going. There are times when I’m going to get walked and everybody just hits after me and everybody produces. It’s just so much fun. I just don’t have words for Lydia. She pitches better when she’s hitting.”
Feiste earned a complete-game win. She allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking none.
Howell Central (16-12), which was shut out by the Jaguars two during the regular season, made the district final a battle. It sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth, scoring five times.
Kennedy Jensen and Lexi Floyd each came through with two-run hits in the inning.
Spartans coach Zach Sheets said the fight to the very end displayed the grit of a team that battled a schedule hampered by COVID-19 throughout October.
“A lot of teams could just be done and call it a year with the temperature dropping and make every excuse,” Sheets said. “Their resilience and everything, given the whole season and everything we dealt with, was remarkable.”
Even though Feiste and Crenshaw were the hitting stars, Zumwalt West coach Ryan Oetting said that the team’s defense played a key role.
He pointed to a running grab in the fifth inning by senior right fielder Mary Kruse that turned into an inning-ending double play instead of a run-scoring hit.
“That sure was a momentum changer, I really feel like it was the play of the game, honestly,” Oetting said. “We’re up two, but if they get a run or more there, who knows what could happen? That was just a tremendously big play for us. If they break through there, it changes things a lot.”
With the team’s first district title in 14 years in hand, Zumwalt West next will play in the Class 5 quarterfinals Oct. 22 at a site to be determined. The Jaguars await the winner of District 4 as Rock Bridge (25-0) plays at Troy (19-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance.
“This feels awesome, I didn’t know what it felt like until now,” Oetting said. “I’m proud of our kids. They deserve it. It’s special for our seniors and they don’t want this to come to an end. I’m glad we’re there and have the opportunity. We’re going to do our best over the next week to prepare.”
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.