Fort Zumwalt West tops Francis Howell Central for first district title since 2006

“Just like Dominic, we weren’t where we wanted to be the first couple of innings,” Crenshaw said. “We had to remind ourselves of who we were. Everybody was hitting and we just kept it going. There are times when I’m going to get walked and everybody just hits after me and everybody produces. It’s just so much fun. I just don’t have words for Lydia. She pitches better when she’s hitting.”

Feiste earned a complete-game win. She allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking none.

Howell Central (16-12), which was shut out by the Jaguars two during the regular season, made the district final a battle. It sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth, scoring five times.

Kennedy Jensen and Lexi Floyd each came through with two-run hits in the inning.

Spartans coach Zach Sheets said the fight to the very end displayed the grit of a team that battled a schedule hampered by COVID-19 throughout October.

“A lot of teams could just be done and call it a year with the temperature dropping and make every excuse,” Sheets said. “Their resilience and everything, given the whole season and everything we dealt with, was remarkable.”