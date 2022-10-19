Francis Howell blanks Howell North, reaches first state semifinal since 2017

WELDON SPRING — Francis Howell junior Macey Nix wanted her first home run of the year to be memorable.

It was — and it was a no doubter.

Nix blasted a three-run home run to help power the Vikings to an 11-0 victory in five innings over the Francis Howell North Knights in a Class 5 softball state quarterfinal on a blustery Wednesday afternoon.

"It was literally right down the middle," Nix said. "I knew it was my pitch. We had two runners on and two outs and I thought just let me make it work. I swung with my heart and it went over. Deep center. It mean a lot because this was in the quarterfinals."

Francis Howell (27-6) advanced to play Liberty (26-8) in a Class 5 semifinal at 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. It will be the first meeting between the programs in at least 23 years.

This is the Vikings' fourth trip to the state semifinals but first since 2017. Their best finish is third place.

"Reaching the final four was something we really wanted to do, but instead of focusing on the goal, we focused on what would get us there," Howell coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown said. "I don't anywhere I would rather be anywhere in late October but in Springfield."

Nix had an outstanding game, going 3 for 3 at the plate. She also hit a double, a single and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Eight different Vikings had a hit, the defense did not make an error and the pitching was superb.

"I'm so proud of my girls and the way they came out," Beckmann-Brown said. "There's a quiet calm about them. At no point did they have an ego or over confidence. They knew they had a job to do and they did it."

With the Vikings leading 8-0, Nix came to bat with junior Julia Joerling and junior Meg McCutcheon on base with two outs. Nix left no doubt on the finishing touch.

She clubbed a pitch from the Knights junior pitcher Evie Kraus over the eight-foot high fence in center field. The fence around the outfield measures 220 feet.

"She's just a stud. She came out (Wednesday) wanting to have a good game," Beckmann-Brown said. "Our field is big. To hit one out of here is a big deal. To watch her do it on our home field for the last time this season, it was a great time for it."

Vikings junior pitcher Lorin Boutte improved to 13-2 with the victory. She did not allow a hit but she did walk a batter and hit two Knights.

"I trusted my pitches and my spins," Boutte said. "We won with a team effort. I had some amazing plays behind me. We had a ton of fun. We're really a family. We play for each other."

Francis Howell North finished 6-24.

The Vikings beat Howell North 11-0 and 12-1 in a pair of meetings during the regular season.

"We could have used a couple of hits," Knights coach Bob Dunahue said with a chuckle. "They're very good. They're quick. They don't make many mistakes. Lorin is a pretty good pitcher. With her in the circle and with them putting the ball in play as they do, they're formidable."

A six-run second inning put Francis Howell in command. A walk and two infield hits with one out loaded the bases.

Howell junior Natalie Vines hit a grounder to second base, but the throw to home plate was not in time. McCutcheon walked to drive in a run. Senior Kalyn Barr kept the inning going with a two-run sharp single to left.

"I was real motivated to help my team in that at-bat," Barr said. "We had a real good run going and I was feeling really great. I wanted to keep it going. That was a big inning for us. It really set the tone for the whole game. From that point on, we had all the confidence in the world."

Nix followed with a sacrifice fly and Boutte singled home the sixth run.

The Vikings added two runs in the third. Sophomore Addison Clark scored from third when Vines drew a thrown when she stole second base. McCutcheon hit a run-scoring single for an 8-0 advantage.

Now it's on to the final four for the Vikings with an opportunity to play for that elusive first state championship.