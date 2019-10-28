Francis Howell Central's Olivia Fong (7) leaps over a Rock Bridge runner during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Emily Chadwick (33) looks in at the plate during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Alyssa Haile (2) makes contact with the ball during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Lexi Floyd (8) is hugged by a Francis Howell Central's Olivia Quinn (3) after a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Kennedy Jensen (15) delivers to the plate during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Rock Bridge's Ella Schouten (18) delivers to the plate during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Rock Bridge's Madison White (16) makes a diving catch during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Olivia Fong (7) makes contact with the ball during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Olivia Quinn (3) throws to first base during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Olivia Fong (7) attempts to tag out the runner during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Francis Howell Central's Lexi Floyd (8) brings the ball back over the fence during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
The Rock Bridge team waits for Maren Jones after she hit a home run during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Rock Bridge's Jillian Larkin prepares to catch the ball during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Rock Bridge's Madison White prepares to tag Francis Howell Central's Kaylee Morris (26) at second base during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Rock Bridge's Maddie Snider takes off from first base during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Rock Bridge's Ella Schouten celebrates during a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
The Rock Bridge team celebrates after a Class 4 quarterfinal game on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
COTTLEVILLE — The Francis Howell Central softball team ran into a buzzsaw.
Rock Bridge continued clicking on all cylinders at the right time of the season and rolled to an 8-0 win over the Spartans in a Class 4 quarterfinal Monday at Howell Central.
Making just the third quarterfinal appearance in school history and hosting for the first time, Howell Central (21-9) fell one win short of its second final four berth for the second consecutive season.
“Rock Bridge is a really good ball club from top to bottom, one through nine, and in the circle. They swung it and they threw good pitches,” Spartans coach Zach Sheets said. “We struggled making adjustments, but as we always do, we respect the game and we tip our hat to them. They flat-out beat us today.”
Rock Bridge (27-6) advanced to a softball state semifinal for the first time in school history. The Bruins will face defending Class 4 champion Blue Springs South (18-6) at 10 a.m. Friday at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
“Oh, man. This is huge,” Rock Bridge coach Lisa Simmons said. “I love being the first team to do this in Rock Bridge softball history. Rock Bridge is a good school for athletics, so for softball to now to put their name on the map is awesome.”
Maddie Snider and Mackenzie White each went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI while Abby Hay added a pair of hits for the Bruins. But the hitting star for the Bruins was Maren Jones.
The junior designated player belted three home runs in three plate appearances.
“I think we all came in with a lot of confidence and I just felt that at the plate,” Jones said. “I just went up there trying to hit and I did three times. I’m not a huge home run hitter either. I think I had three home runs on the season, so I doubled it today.”
Anna Christ, whose three-run, seventh-inning homer beat Holt in a sectional last week, got the scoring started with an RBI single and Mackenzie White later added an RBI double to make it 2-0.
Jones led off the second with her first long ball and Maddie Snider added an RBI single later in the second to increase the lead to 4-0.
Margo Frossard plated the fifth run with a double in the third and Jones followed her with a two-run shot to make it 7-0.
Rock Bridge junior left-hander Ella Schouten, meanwhile, was doing her job in the circle, slowing down a Howell Central offense that racked up 17 runs on 18 hits in its sectional win over Pattonville.
The Spartans managed just five base runners on four hits and a walk against Schouten. They didn’t have multiple base runners until the seventh inning.
“She did a good job working with her strengths,” Sheets said. “It’s hard to tell from my angle, but I’m assuming she was one of the few pitchers that really made us look like that all year.”
Jones added her third homer in the fifth to set the final score. She was left in the on-deck circle in the seventh with a chance to hit a fourth.
“You know, I was ready,” she said. “But we had the game, so I was happy to see the defense close it out.”
Howell Central put the first two runners on in the seventh, but Rock Bridge closed it out in dazzling style as Hay made a spectacular catch on a foul pop just beyond her catcher’s spot, and then doubled one of the runners off to punch the Bruins’ ticket to Springfield.
The Spartans were left saying goodbye to four seniors, including three starters from the middle of the lineup. But without a junior on the roster, they will welcome back a good chunk of talent for at least the next two seasons.
“We’re in a good cycle right now,” Sheets said. “We appreciate what the seniors have done for this program. Probably the group or two before them really kind of put Howell Central in the picture of softball and the seniors have helped make it a pin on the map. And now, from this lineup today, we’ll return six as juniors. So, we’re excited about that.”
