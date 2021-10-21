Francis Howell Central, Troy to resume Friday after 11-inning draw

The Trojans won Class 4 state championships in 2016 and 2011 and are looking for their fourth final four appearance. Howell Central finished fourth in 2008 in its lone trip to the state tournament.

Both teams had chances in extra innings Thursday as Troy sophomore hurler Macie Hunolt and Central senior Kennedy Jensen matched each other pitch for pitch.

"Neither of them were going to budge," Sheets said.

Both teams scored in the 11th inning as the darkness approached. The umpires met with the coaches after the 10th inning and decided to go for one more frame. The contest was halted at 6:11 p.m. central time.

Central made some big-time noise in the 11th inning to tie the game. Lexi Floyd led off with a double and came around on a run-scoring single by Jensen, who moved to second on the throw to the plate. Sarah Hoshaw bunted pinch-runner Mikayla Goforth to third, but Hunolt recorded a strikeout and popup to end the threat.

Troy broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the inning on a sacrifice fly by freshman Emmie Daniels.

Kennedy, who allowed just eight hits, tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth.