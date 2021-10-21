Francis Howell Central, Troy to resume Friday after 11-inning draw

COTTLEVILLE — Emily Chadwick was hoping for a good night of sleep Thursday.
It likely didn't happen.
The Francis Howell Central senior outfielder was in for some tossing and turning after the Spartans' Class 5 softball state quarterfinal game with Troy on Thursday was suspended in the top of the 12th inning due to darkness with the teams tied 2-2.
The contest will resume at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Central.
The winner will face Blue Springs South (29-4) in a state semifinal at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Killian Sports Complex in Springfield.
Chadwick, and players on both sides, battled through 2 hours and 41 minutes of nail-biting softball that featured a plethora of twists and turns.
"This was amazing," Chadwick said. "All of the pressure was worth it, made it more fun."
Howell Central coach Zach Sheets also enjoyed the high-intensity affair played in front of a raucous full house that was roaring with every out.
"This is exactly how it should be, two really good teams competing their tails off," Sheets said.
Troy veteran coach Lance Richardson said the up-in-air suspension was unique.
"I've coached for 24 years, I haven't been part of something like this before," Richardson said.
The Trojans won Class 4 state championships in 2016 and 2011 and are looking for their fourth final four appearance. Howell Central finished fourth in 2008 in its lone trip to the state tournament.
Both teams had chances in extra innings Thursday as Troy sophomore hurler Macie Hunolt and Central senior Kennedy Jensen matched each other pitch for pitch.
"Neither of them were going to budge," Sheets said.
Both teams scored in the 11th inning as the darkness approached. The umpires met with the coaches after the 10th inning and decided to go for one more frame. The contest was halted at 6:11 p.m. central time.
Central made some big-time noise in the 11th inning to tie the game. Lexi Floyd led off with a double and came around on a run-scoring single by Jensen, who moved to second on the throw to the plate. Sarah Hoshaw bunted pinch-runner Mikayla Goforth to third, but Hunolt recorded a strikeout and popup to end the threat.
Troy broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the inning on a sacrifice fly by freshman Emmie Daniels.
Kennedy, who allowed just eight hits, tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth.
Troy senior catcher Tori Hatton put her team in front with a solo home run in the first, her team-high fourth round tripper of the season.
When the contest resumes, both teams will have the top of their respective batting orders up at the plate.