Francis Howell Central walks it off against Howell in district title game

ST. CHARLES — Emily Chadwick watched her teammates stave off the end of their season Saturday.
The senior outfielder for the Francis Howell Central softball team was determined to follow the trend.
"I was just trying to stay focused and get a base hit," Chadwick said.
Chadwick got more than just a base hit.
Her double delivered the Spartans, who had come down to their last strike, to an 8-7 walk-off victory against Francis Howell in the Class 5 District 3 championship game at Lindenwood University.
"There was no else we wanted up there and she delivered," Francis Howell Central coach Zack Sheets said.
Howell Central (23-8) advanced to play host to another GAC South Division rival — Troy (21-9-1) — in the Class 5 quarterfinal round on Thursday.
This is the third district title for Howell Central in the last four seasons.
"It's just an amazing feeling," said Chadwick, a Missouri State commit. "We were down, but it just shows how much of a team win that was. Everyone was in it and we never gave up."
The Spartans trailed 6-1 before closing the gap to 7-6 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning.
But after two quick outs, Spartans senior Mary Kate Neal faced an 0-2 count before connecting for a single up the middle to extend the game.
"The biggest play was Mary Kate with a 3-2 count gets that single to get us started," Sheets said.
Spartans sophomore Ashley Leible followed that with a seeing-eye single to extend the game to lead-off hitter Chadwick.
"We knew if we could flip the lineup over we had a shot," Sheets said.
Chadwick blasted her double to right field to complete the comeback. She went 4-for-5 to pace Howell Central's offense and had three RBI, as did sophomore Phoebe Miller.
Meghan McCutcheon had three hits for the Vikings (17-12), while Kyra Blondin chipped in two RBI.
In the top half of the fourth, senior left-handed pitcher Kennedy Jensen took a line shot off her right shin but stayed in the game.
"I wanted to power through and get back into the mindset of I have a game to finish and I didn't want to let my teammates down," Jensen said.
Jensen, with a softball-sized bruise on her push leg, powered through the remaining three innings. She finished the game to pick up her 19th complete game of the season.
"Kennedy is a warrior," Francis Howell coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown said. "So much props to her for coming back out there."