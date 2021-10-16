Francis Howell Central walks it off against Howell in district title game

ST. CHARLES — Emily Chadwick watched her teammates stave off the end of their season Saturday.

The senior outfielder for the Francis Howell Central softball team was determined to follow the trend.

"I was just trying to stay focused and get a base hit," Chadwick said.

Chadwick got more than just a base hit.

Her double delivered the Spartans, who had come down to their last strike, to an 8-7 walk-off victory against Francis Howell in the Class 5 District 3 championship game at Lindenwood University.

"There was no else we wanted up there and she delivered," Francis Howell Central coach Zack Sheets said.

Howell Central (23-8) advanced to play host to another GAC South Division rival — Troy (21-9-1) — in the Class 5 quarterfinal round on Thursday.

This is the third district title for Howell Central in the last four seasons.

"It's just an amazing feeling," said Chadwick, a Missouri State commit. "We were down, but it just shows how much of a team win that was. Everyone was in it and we never gave up."

The Spartans trailed 6-1 before closing the gap to 7-6 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning.