Francis Howell Central's Chadwick hopes to raise recruiting stock with new summer club

The NCAA and the Missouri State High School Activities Association imposed limitations on when schools can meet with potential recruits once the pandemic hit. That new rule essentially wiped out the chances for players like Chadwick to showcase her talents to coaches face-to-face at college camps.

"I know because of the deadlines MSHSAA has established, college coaches can’t speak to us until after July," Chadwick said. "Not being able to speak to coaches right now is a concern. We’re going to have to work throughout the fall just to get our names out there. That’s what I know I’ve got to do and my play will have to say a lot.”

Chadwick's play has spoken volumes so far and she has hit the ground running since joining Top Gun in January. The coronavirus pandemic stopped in-person practices, but Chadwick worked out by herself and participated in a variety of online team functions until Top Gun began competing in tournaments towards the end of May.

Prior to a tournament last weekend, the outfielder and utility player was hitting .531 with a .593 on-base percentage through 22 games. She has 19 RBI (second on the team) and leads Top Gun (18-7-3) with 19 hits and six doubles.