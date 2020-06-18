Francis Howell Central's Chadwick hopes to raise recruiting stock with new summer club

COTTLEVILLE — Emily Chadwick feels more like a salesperson and less like a softball player some days.
The soon-to-be Francis Howell Central junior has had to face pitches while trying to make pitches to college programs this summer, all in an effort to be noticed and recruited.
Chadwick, who plays with the Spartans in the fall and has played for the St. Louis Chaos club team in past summers, bumped up her marketability recently by joining the Top Gun Under-16 club softball team out of Kansas City. Top Gun, which is coached by Bob Turner, competes against some of the top club teams in the country.
Chadwick is in talks with college programs about playing at the next level, but is hoping to raise her stock by playing in high-level tournaments where some of the top college scouts are regularly in attendance.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to get that exposure and to play the best of the best,” Chadwick said. “I felt really good about everything the Top Gun program had to offer. I really feel like I have a great chance to be a part of a high-level program here and do my part to help us succeed. That can only help me get to where I want to go in the future.”
The coronavirus pandemic, however, has slowed down the recruiting process for Chadwick and high school players around the country.
The NCAA and the Missouri State High School Activities Association imposed limitations on when schools can meet with potential recruits once the pandemic hit. That new rule essentially wiped out the chances for players like Chadwick to showcase her talents to coaches face-to-face at college camps.
"I know because of the deadlines MSHSAA has established, college coaches can’t speak to us until after July," Chadwick said. "Not being able to speak to coaches right now is a concern. We’re going to have to work throughout the fall just to get our names out there. That’s what I know I’ve got to do and my play will have to say a lot.”
Chadwick's play has spoken volumes so far and she has hit the ground running since joining Top Gun in January. The coronavirus pandemic stopped in-person practices, but Chadwick worked out by herself and participated in a variety of online team functions until Top Gun began competing in tournaments towards the end of May.
Prior to a tournament last weekend, the outfielder and utility player was hitting .531 with a .593 on-base percentage through 22 games. She has 19 RBI (second on the team) and leads Top Gun (18-7-3) with 19 hits and six doubles.
“Emily’s contributions to this lineup have been immense,” Turner said. “She competes so hard and her at-bats, I like to call them professional at-bats. She competes in the box on every single pitch and makes it extremely difficult on the opposition. She does so much to provide productive at-bats and to help us score runs. She’s extremely heady in that sense. She always seems to put forth a quality at-bat and give us a chance to score runs. She’s a high-profile hitter and is absolutely a kid that’s going to play Division I softball.”
Top Gun features players predominantly from the Kansas City area, but Chadwick said she has a strong chemistry with her teammates, including two other local players — Kathryn McChristy of Warrenton and Hannah Jansen of Webster Groves.
“We’ve stayed at one another’s houses and we’ve driven together to (Kansas City-area) practices and to out-of-town tournaments, so getting to know them more has been great,” Chadwick said. “I’d played against Kathryn but it helps to be able to get to know great players from around here.”
Chadwick’s productive summer comes on the heels of a standout fall season.
As a sophomore, she hit a team-best .525 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 stolen bases and 16 RBI for Francis Howell Central, which advanced to the Class 4 state quarterfinal round and finished 21-9. Chadwick, an All-Metro second-team selection, also had a team-high on-base percentage (.580) and slugging percentage (.677).
Chadwick hopes her numbers from last season, this summer and the coming fall will help her reach her goal.
She may be slowed by things that are out of her control. But that does not mean she'll stop working to reach the next level.
“I’m really open to wherever I can go and play at the next level,” Chadwick said. “I want to improve my game to help my team now and our team (at Howell Central) to build off what we did and get better to take a shot at state. I feel like we can build on what we’ve done here. I just have to keep working hard."
