Francis Howell falls in Class 5 softball championship game to Blue Springs South

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lorin Boutte tried her best.

Yet the Francis Howell junior pitcher simply couldn't get her left ankle to cooperate.

Boutte tossed three flawless innings Friday afternoon against Blue Springs South in the Class 5 softball state championship game.

But the balky ankle caught up with her in the fourth as the Jaguars pounded a pair of two-homers on the way to a 10-2 win in the contest at Killian Sports Complex.

Boutte, who was red-hot coming into the game, left after four innings.

"I tried to push through it," Boutte said. "It just (didn't feel) right."

The Vikings closed the most successful campaign in program history with a 28-7 mark. They recorded the most victories in a single season and also set a program record by winning 15 successive games from Sept. 3-29.

"We're all so proud of each other," junior outfielder Natalie Vines said. "We did the best we could do."

The Jaguars (33-2) won their third state championship, including consecutive titles in 2018 and 2019. They were state runner-up in 2016 and 2017 and finished third last season.

The outcome of the contest could have hinged on Boutte's ankle.

"I felt some tightness and tenderness before (the game)," Boutte said. "I tried to be proactive, have our trainer stretch it out."

Boutte sailed through the first three innings, striking out six of the first 10 batters she faced without allowing a hit.

But the problem intensified in the fourth inning. Her velocity dipped somewhat and the spins on her pitches were not as tight.

"She gave us everything she could," Howell coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown said. "She did everything she thought she could do. I'm not going to put an athlete's health in jeopardy."

Boutte had allowed just five earned runs over 67 innings in her 14 previous starts going into the championship game. She tossed a one-hitter and struck out 13 in a 10-0 semifinal win over Liberty-Kansas City on Thursday.

"Injuries happen," Boutte said. "That's just the way it is."

Ironically, the same type of scenario played out in last year's Class 5 state championship game with a rival team. Francis Howell Central rolled out to a 5-1 lead after five innings against Lee's Summit West. Central pitcher Kennedy Jensen then felt a pop in her arm while warming up. Lee's Summit West rallied for four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to record the last at-bat win.

Call it the Howell School District jinx.

The Vikings had won seven of their previous eight games heading into the title tilt.

But fate intervened at the worst of times.

"Life doesn't always go according to plan," Beckmann-Brown said. "You have to have a plan B, C and D and all the way down the alphabet. Our plan just didn't work out (Friday). We just tried to make the best of it."

Blue Springs South coach Kristina Williams felt her team would be successful against Boutte the second time through the batting order despite the injury.

"The girls were starting to feel really confident," Williams said. "I don't know if we get that many runs, but we felt really good about it."

Blue Springs South capitalized on Boutte's injury with two-run blasts from Abigail Wilhelm and Mya Bristow in the fourth. They pushed across three more runs in the top of the fifth to take control 7-1.

Howell punched across single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Macey Nix brought in Meghan McCutcheon with a single to break up the shutout. McCutcheon singled and stole second to get into scoring position.

Vines brought her team to within 7-2 with a two-out single in the fifth. Camille Walkowiak started the uprising with a double.

But that was the extent of the Vikings offense, which was limited to five hits by Jaguars junior Madalyn Duvall.

Howell players left Springfield with their heads held high after reaching the title game for the first time in their fourth final four appearance.

"I'm so proud of us and what we've accomplished," said Vines, who also added a diving catch in left field. "It's something we'll never forget.