Freshmen rule as Timberland captures Fort Zumwalt North tournament crown

Silver's long home run was icing on the cake in the next inning.

Kuzara and Silver are the lone freshmen on the 14-player roster. Both have contributed mightily. Kuzara is hitting .413 with an on-base percentage of .498. Silver is batting .318.

The pair have undergone the usual newbie initiations from the upperclassmen. Kuzara and Silver are in charge of gathering up the softballs and placing them in a bucket after batting practice and other workouts.

"It's OK, I don't mind," Kuzara said.

Added Silver, "It's no big deal. It's what we do."

Zerr is pleased with the progress of his team as the regular-season schedule heads into the home stretch. The Wolves lost six of their first 10, but appear to be rounding into shape.

"We're still trying to get to that point where we can be more consistent," Zerr said. "We're still a team that's trying to learn how to win."

The Zumwalt North crown is a major step in that direction.

"I think people should start to realize that we can be pretty good," Silver said.