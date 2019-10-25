Gateway Athletics, Central division, 2019 softball all-conference:
Players of the year
OF Zoe Schulte, sr., Timberland
P Chloe Smallfield, jr., Fort Zumwalt East
Coach of the Year
Anthony Wiber, Fort Zumwalt East
FIRST TEAM
P Bailey Broemmer, so., Timberland
C Jamilyn Bagby, jr., Timberland
IF Jocelyn Abbott, sr., Fort Zumwalt East
IF Katie Bergland, fr., Fort Zumwalt East
IF Allie Huddleston, jr., Washington
IF Katie Reichle, sr., Liberty
IF Erin Sammelmann, sr., Fort Zumwalt South
OF Kylie Avery, sr., Fort Zumwalt South
OF Halle Benskin, jr., Fort Zumwalt South
OF Kylee Orf, so., Liberty
UT Sydney Sontheimer, sr., Fort Zumwalt North
UT Emma Vodnansky, jr., Washington
SECOND TEAM
P Emma Caplinger, so., Timberland
P Sydney Kill, fr., Fort Zumwalt South
C Ashley Molitor, sr., Washington
IF Kenzie Bensinger, sr., Liberty
IF Caroline Emge, so., Fort Zumwalt North
IF Jenny Herling, sr., Fort Zumwalt South
IF Ella Evans, so., Liberty
IF Kate Neumann, so., Fort Zumwalt North
IF Madison Sweeney, sr., Timberland
OF Caiya Bamert, sr., Fort Zumwalt North
OF Sarah Becszlko, sr., Washington
OF Ali Burkemper, so., Fort Zumwalt North
OF Kelly Ferguson, sr., Timberland
UT Bailey Armstrong, jr., Liberty
UT Sami Picha, so., Fort Zumwalt South