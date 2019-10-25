Team up with us for 99¢

Gateway Athletics, Central division, 2019 softball all-conference:

Players of the year

OF Zoe Schulte, sr., Timberland

P Chloe Smallfield, jr., Fort Zumwalt East

Coach of the Year

Anthony Wiber, Fort Zumwalt East

FIRST TEAM

P Bailey Broemmer, so., Timberland

C Jamilyn Bagby, jr., Timberland

IF Jocelyn Abbott, sr., Fort Zumwalt East

IF Katie Bergland, fr., Fort Zumwalt East

IF Allie Huddleston, jr., Washington

IF Katie Reichle, sr., Liberty

IF Erin Sammelmann, sr., Fort Zumwalt South

OF Kylie Avery, sr., Fort Zumwalt South

OF Halle Benskin, jr., Fort Zumwalt South

OF Kylee Orf, so., Liberty

UT Sydney Sontheimer, sr., Fort Zumwalt North

UT Emma Vodnansky, jr., Washington

SECOND TEAM

P Emma Caplinger, so., Timberland

P Sydney Kill, fr., Fort Zumwalt South

C Ashley Molitor, sr., Washington

IF Kenzie Bensinger, sr., Liberty

IF Caroline Emge, so., Fort Zumwalt North

IF Jenny Herling, sr., Fort Zumwalt South

IF Ella Evans, so., Liberty

IF Kate Neumann, so., Fort Zumwalt North

IF Madison Sweeney, sr., Timberland

OF Caiya Bamert, sr., Fort Zumwalt North

OF Sarah Becszlko, sr., Washington

OF Ali Burkemper, so., Fort Zumwalt North

OF Kelly Ferguson, sr., Timberland

UT Bailey Armstrong, jr., Liberty

UT Sami Picha, so., Fort Zumwalt South

