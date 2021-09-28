Gerling, Brown keep Washington rolling with win over Zumwalt North

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Banana Bear came up just short last month.
The pig, raised and trained by Washington High sophomore Christine Gerling, barely missed grabbing a ribbon in the Show Division at the prestigious Washington Town and Country Fair.
Gerling is doing her best to make sure the Blue Jays don't fall short on the softball diamond.
The multi-talented shortstop had two hits and scored twice Tuesday to help Washington to a 12-2 win over Fort Zumwalt North in a GAC Central contest in Franklin County.
Washington (18-5, 6-0) won its fifth in a row and continued to roll with postseason play looming in two weeks.
Gerling and fellow sophomore buddy Taylor Brown triggered an 11-hit assault over just four innings in the contest that was halted by the mercy rule.
The red-hot Blue Jays are 6-1 in their last seven games, with the lone loss coming in a doubleheader split with Marquette.
They have outscored their opponents 37-8 during the five-game streak.
"The girls came out and hit really well right off the bat," Washington coach Philip King said. "They played really good defense. This is what you expect at this time of the year."
Gerling was the latest in a rotating band of heroes from a deep and talented roster.
She spent the previous six months raising and grooming Banana Bear for the end of the summer show competition along with help from Brown, who is also the Blue Jays throwing ace. Brown is 10-3 with 154 strikeouts in 80 innings — an average of 13.48 per contest.
Plus, Brown also serves as an unofficial assistant trainer for her Gerling, who lives in a farm on the outskirts of New Haven.
Gerling loves to raise and show pigs and hogs in a competitive atmosphere.
"You've got to make sure it doesn't get too fat or too skinny," Gerling said. "Then afterwards, you show it. Then sell it for a good amount of money."
Banana Bear was one pound over the 250-pound limit at contest time, thus pushing him out of contention for the first-place ribbon.
But that was fine with Gerling, who considers showing pigs her hobby.
"I sold him for pretty good money," said Gerling, who got the pig in March to prepare for the August showing.
Brown, the more citified of the duo, helped out as best as she could during the raising and showing process.
"Sometimes, I'll even walk the pigs," Brown said. "At the fair, I sprayed it with water while it was in its pen getting ready."
The two consider the activity a perfect bonding experience to prepare for the upcoming softball season.
King says his two players are unique.
"Not many softball players outside of our area show animals," King said.
The Blue Jays used a well-balanced attack to beat Zumwalt North (5-12, 1-6).
Emily Bruckerhoff and Kelsie Holtmeyer each had two-run hits to trigger a five-run outburst in the opening frame. Brown and Grace Molitor keyed a two-run second inning with run-producing safeties. Brown and Myla Inman kick-started another five-run outburst in the third.
Washington sophomore pitcher Lauren Opfer allowed just two runs on two first-inning singles in improving to 4-1. She retired 11 successive batters at one stage.
The Blue Jays are gearing up for a postseason run after an opening round loss to St. Joseph's crushed their hopes of a serious shot at the final four last fall.
"We learned from that," Gerling said.
Brown agreed, "It made us want to make sure it never happens again."
South jumped to a 1-0 lead in the opening frame on singles by Grace Thorn and Mckenna Dydell. But it went down hill the rest of the way for the Panthers.