Gerling, Brown keep Washington rolling with win over Zumwalt North

Gerling was the latest in a rotating band of heroes from a deep and talented roster.

She spent the previous six months raising and grooming Banana Bear for the end of the summer show competition along with help from Brown, who is also the Blue Jays throwing ace. Brown is 10-3 with 154 strikeouts in 80 innings — an average of 13.48 per contest.

Plus, Brown also serves as an unofficial assistant trainer for her Gerling, who lives in a farm on the outskirts of New Haven.

Gerling loves to raise and show pigs and hogs in a competitive atmosphere.

"You've got to make sure it doesn't get too fat or too skinny," Gerling said. "Then afterwards, you show it. Then sell it for a good amount of money."

Banana Bear was one pound over the 250-pound limit at contest time, thus pushing him out of contention for the first-place ribbon.

But that was fine with Gerling, who considers showing pigs her hobby.

"I sold him for pretty good money," said Gerling, who got the pig in March to prepare for the August showing.

Brown, the more citified of the duo, helped out as best as she could during the raising and showing process.