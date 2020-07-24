Grams works to make most of her time left on softball diamond

“She was in a real dark place at times,” Moentmann said. “I really think her (Lightning) teammates did a lot to help her along. I was concerned that she was going to be in that dark place again when (Hazelwood made its announcement). I mean, she's played this game since she was 5 (years old). We talked about it and she really handled it well. I think she's looking at the big picture. She has a cousin (Alex Moentmann) who underwent a double lung transplant (because of cystic fibrosis), so we know it's (scary) any time we go see him because of (coronavirus) and what it could mean. She is looking to the future. She would like to play at the next level and we're going to visit schools and she's going to work hard to achieve her goals.”