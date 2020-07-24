Grams works to make most of her time left on softball diamond

ST. CHARLES — The Hazelwood School District was among those that announced this week its 2020-21 school year would begin online only because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the consequence of the decision likely is to hit every potential district athlete hard since those athletes won't be able to play fall sports per MSHSAA guidelines, one rising senior at Hazelwood West has to deal with double the sting.
Zoe Grams, who pitches and plays first base for the Lightning 18-under softball team, didn't play the summer before her junior season because of a torn laburm in her right hip. She also saw limited action upon returning last fall for Hazelwood West.
“It's tough not getting to finish my career, but it's something everybody has to deal with right now,” Grams said. “I know that this (summer ball) is it for a while. I'm just going to have to focus, work hard and, hopefully, I'll be able to play again in college. I would like to get to play my senior season but, as of now, that's not going to happen.”
Grams' mother, Jeannine Moentmann, said her daughter worked her way back from injury after a February 2019 surgery to hit .317 with a double and five RBI as a junior for the Wildcats.
Grams also pitched 33 innings.
“She was in a real dark place at times,” Moentmann said. “I really think her (Lightning) teammates did a lot to help her along. I was concerned that she was going to be in that dark place again when (Hazelwood made its announcement). I mean, she's played this game since she was 5 (years old). We talked about it and she really handled it well. I think she's looking at the big picture. She has a cousin (Alex Moentmann) who underwent a double lung transplant (because of cystic fibrosis), so we know it's (scary) any time we go see him because of (coronavirus) and what it could mean. She is looking to the future. She would like to play at the next level and we're going to visit schools and she's going to work hard to achieve her goals.”
Grams pitched Friday for the Lightning as they opened play in the Shootout in St. Lou II tournament at Wapelhorst Park. The Lightning fell to the St. Louis Prospects 2004 squad by a 4-3 score. Grams took the loss, allowing one earned run while striking out four and walking none. She also reached base once hitting out of the leadoff spot.
“She really has worked hard, it's easy to see,” Lightning coach Lashawn Kline said. “You can tell she's working hard to make up for the time she didn't play. She is definitely a leader for us in the things she does and that's not just on the field. She's always up, cheering on her teammates and making sure everyone works hard and does the little things.”
Grams is currently batting .316 with a .351 slugging percentage in summer softball.
“It's great to be out here for as much as we could this summer,” Grams said. “When this is over after next weekend, I'm just going to have to work hard to keep training and getting better so I can have that chance (to continue playing). I love playing the game and that's what I would like to keep doing.”
Moentmann said her daughter has been in contact with St. Louis Community College, St. Charles Community College and Jefferson College about playing after her graduation.
For now, though, Grams said she's really out to cherish every moment she gets in the coming days in the circle, at the plate, or just in the dugout with her teammates.
“I am trying to enjoy what I've got as much as I can,” Grams said. “I have great teammates and they make this fun. It feels great to (have fun) because I and a bunch of others like me won't get the chance this fall because of what's going on.”
