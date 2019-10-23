Incarnate Word pitcher Lauren Gallagher (left) congratulates Brielle DiMemmo at home plate after she hit a three-run home run. Incarnate Word defeated Rosati-Kain in a Class 3 softball playoff game at the Affton Athletic Association in Affton, MO on October 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
AFFTON — Kachoog isn’t a word in the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
But it was what Incarnate Word softball players were chanting Wednesday when sophomore Brielle DiMemmo stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the fifth inning of a Class 3 sectional game against Rosati-Kain.
"Kachoog is a name we use for a home run, like a dinger," DiMemmo said.
DeMemmo followed with the biggest "kachoog" of her high school career. Her grand slam broke open a close game and helped the Red Knights to a 7-0 victory at Affton Athletic Association.
She hit the first pitch of the at-bat from Rosati-Kain pitcher Mya Bethany over the right-field fence.
"My dad (Vince) tells me that the first pitch is often the best one you will see and I like to swing at the first pitch," DiMemmo said. "She had been throwing a lot of outside pitches. I made an adjustment and took the first pitch the opposite way. It felt good coming off the bat. It was a fun run around the bases. I knew everybody was excited."
Incarnate Word (17-6), with its seventh consecutive victory, moved on to the Class 3 quarterfinals Saturday against Cape Notre Dame (27-5) with the chance of reaching the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons.
Incarnate Word avenged a 6-1 loss earlier in the year to the Kougars (15-7), who had a 10-game winning streak snapped and were shut out for only the second time this season.
"The first time we played them was the worst game we have played all season," Incarnate Word coach Mike Gill said. "Today may have been the best. The defense was absolutely excellent."
The game was scoreless through three innings as Bethany and Incarnate Word pitcher Lauren Gallagher were in control. Each team had just two baserunners through the first three innings.
The Red Knights broke through with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Macy Brown led off with a single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Bethany retired the next two batters but walked Gallagher. Mia Boyd came through with a two-run double to right center for a 2-0 Incarnate Word lead.
Incarnate Word broke it open with a five-run fifth inning. Freshman Olivia Stroker got things started with a one-out single. Rebecca Ramer walked and Brown reached on an error. That loaded the bases and set the stage for DiMemmo's grand slam.
"Their pitcher threw the ball well," Kougars manager Dan Schulte said. "They made the plays defensively and we did not. I started seven juniors today so hopefully they can learn from this."
The Red Knights added a fifth run in the inning on a single by Grace Paez. Taylor Robinson stole second as a courtesy runner and scored on a single by Gallagher. It was the third consecutive time Gallagher reached base in the game.
The pitching win for Gallagher was her 10th without a loss. It was her third shutout.
"I was able to hit my spots and the defense today was amazing," Gallagher said. "They had my back all day."
Gallagher was helped by fantastic defense by the Red Knights. They played flawlessly until an error by shortstop Nikki Abbott with two outs in the seventh. But Abbott had shined earlier, including an Ozzie Smith-type play as she dove on a grounder by Mallory Coleman and threw Coleman out while on the ground.
The game ended when third baseman DiMemmo made a barehand play on a bunt by Rosati-Kain’s Maggie Blaes.
"We worked two hours at practice on fielding bunts," DiMemmo said. "I hated it at the time, but it was worth it."
