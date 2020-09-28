Greenwald shakes off injury, hits two home runs in one inning of Summit victory against Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD — Lucy Greenwald played hurt Monday, but that didn't keep her from inflicting pain on opposing pitching.
The senior first baseman made her season debut by going 3-for-3 with two home runs and six RBI to lead Summit's 18-1 softball victory at Kirkwood.
“I felt good," said Greenwald, who missed Summit's season opener last week while nursing a stress fracture. "I know how to play and when I’m here, it’s just like coming home This is what I just know what to do. No matter what pain I’m going through, I just know what to do. The first game, I was just wishing I could be on that field every single play. I’m just going to have to ice and rest my foot in between games.”
The way she hit Monday, she might have needed to ice her foot between at bats.
She keyed an 11-run, 14-batter third inning with her two home runs. First she hit a two-run homer halfway up the façade of the Kirkwood High building to make the score 5-1. Then a few minutes later, she clanged a softball off the scoreboard past the fence in center field to make it 14-1.
“Both pitches on the home runs were higher and inside,” Greenwald said. “I let the outside ones go because I knew I wouldn’t be able to hit them very well and I looked for those inside pitches.”
Junior catcher Camryn Kessler got in on the fun for the Falcons (2-0) with a grand slam in the fourth inning.
Other than the home runs, eight of 12 Falcons’ hits were singles. Sophomore third baseman Abby Ulsas drove in three with a double and a single while junior shortstop Chloe Rhine drove in a pair with a single.
“It’s still early, but you do like to see that for building confidence,” Summit coach Doug Robinson said. “Moving forward, kids know that they’re capable of doing that. I’ll take those hits, we have three or four kids who can hit the ball like that, but I’ll also take tons of base hits.”
Kyleigh Villarreal, a junior, earned the win in the circle for Summit.
Even though the lead jumped from 3-1 in the second to 14-1 in the third before the scoring onslaught ended in the fourth, Kirkwood led 1-0 in the program’s first inning under new coach Abby Tillotson when sophomore catcher Allie Friar drove in a run.
“We came out ready to play,” Tillotson said. “Pitching-wise, I thought we were throwing it well. Defensively and hitting-wise, we were there. They just came out and they smashed the ball. Like I told the girls, you just have to tip your hat on that one.”
