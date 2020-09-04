Hatton fuels Troy's 14-run first inning in victory against Holt

TROY, Mo. — Tori Hatton doesn't think about home runs. She just hits them.

The junior catcher's area-leading fifth homer of the season was a grand slam Friday as Troy Buchanan rolled past Holt 15-3 in a Gateway Athletic Conference South Division softball game.

Hatton had six RBI as the Trojans scored 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning and snapped a three-game losing streak to their fiercest rival.

“In my head, I always tell myself to just focus on hitting line drives because if I try to hit a home run, I always hit a popup,” Hatton said. “It’s always in my mindset. I just try to stay smooth and hit line drives."

Troy (5-0 overall, 2-0 GAC South) sent 18 batters to the plate in the opening frame.

Senior infielder Morgan Shields had a three-run homer to close out the scoring in the inning and freshman pitcher Macie Hunolt drove in a pair of results on her way to picking up the victory in the circle.