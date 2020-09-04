Hatton fuels Troy's 14-run first inning in victory against Holt

TROY, Mo. — Tori Hatton doesn't think about home runs. She just hits them.
The junior catcher's area-leading fifth homer of the season was a grand slam Friday as Troy Buchanan rolled past Holt 15-3 in a Gateway Athletic Conference South Division softball game.
Hatton had six RBI as the Trojans scored 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning and snapped a three-game losing streak to their fiercest rival.
“In my head, I always tell myself to just focus on hitting line drives because if I try to hit a home run, I always hit a popup,” Hatton said. “It’s always in my mindset. I just try to stay smooth and hit line drives."
Troy (5-0 overall, 2-0 GAC South) sent 18 batters to the plate in the opening frame.
Senior infielder Morgan Shields had a three-run homer to close out the scoring in the inning and freshman pitcher Macie Hunolt drove in a pair of results on her way to picking up the victory in the circle.
“When you team can get so many runs like that, you know there isn’t going to be so much pressure on you,” said Hunolt, who struck out four and gave up seven hits in four innings of one-run softball. “It’s great when we hit like this, but it also helps me because I know when the ball does get hit off me, they’re also going to be there to do a great job fielding it.”
Holt (4-2, 1-1) had a four-game win streak snapped.
In the fifth, Holt junior outfielder Leighton Roy homered off Troy reliever Bella Wilson to score a pair of runs.
“We’ve been preaching to the girls to become a tougher mental team, but (Friday) it just snowballed,” Holt coach Dean Streed said. “We found ourselves digging into a hole rather than trying to dig out of it. Hopefully, over the season, we develop character and become a tougher team.”
Troy's Hatton entered Friday's game hitting .583 with four home runs and 12 RBI — which included three homers and 10 RBI in a victory against St. Dominic on Aug. 28.
Against Holt, she hit her grand slam to center field and added a two-run single in her next plate appearance before an out had been record.
Hatton's six-RBI inning fell just one short of the state-record seven — according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association — set in 2013 by Sydney Creel of Centralia.
“This is my 13th season at Troy and 23rd overall,” Trojans coach Lance Richardson said. “We’ve been blessed with some hitting talent here, but I have not ever had a player get off to that kind of start. I’ve never seen this. I’ve never seen what happened (Friday), but I feel good about it. It’s a special thing from a special group.
