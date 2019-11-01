Incarnate Word's Grace Paez throws to second during a Class 3 state semi-final softball game against Helias on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Helias pitchers Alexa Rehmeier and Lauren Howell combined to strike out 12 and only allowed three hits Friday on the way to an 8-0 victory against Incarnate Word in a Class 3 state softball semifinal at Killian Sports Complex.
Rehmeier, a junior, pitched the first four innings to earn the win. She allowed one hit and struck out five.
Howell, a senior, struck out seven and allowed two hits over the final three innings.
The Crusaders (25-5) advanced to their first state final since 2005. They face Sullivan (25-6) in the Class 3 title game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We should have been more disciplined,” Incarnate Word sophomore right fielder Becca Ramer said. “We were swinging at pitches we shouldn't have been. This is not how we wanted it to go.”
The Red Knights (18-7), in the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons, struggled to get anything going until a fourth-inning single by senior catcher Grace Paez.
By that time, Helias led 4-0.
“They were just the better team,” IWA coach Mike Gill said. “They are heavily senior-laden and we are not. They just took us to task, there's no denying that. They just outhit us.”
Incarnate Word faced Savannah in the Class 3 third-place game at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the semifinal, Helias added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh against Incarnate Word junior pitcher Mia Boyd.
Paez wound up with a pair of hits for the Red Knights, sophomore second baseman Mackenzie Brown added one and freshman left fielder Ella Post had a walk.
“I was proud of the girls,” Gill said. “They just kept working and they would not give up. That was something that was really great to see from them.”
