Helias stuns defending state champion Washington in Sullivan title tilt

SULLIVAN, Mo. — The slap to the face was quick and painless.

And Washington High junior pitcher Taylor Brown says it was just what the Blue Jays needed.

Helias scored nine times in the fourth inning on the way to a surprising 11-3 win over Washington in the championship game of the Sullivan Back To School Classic on Saturday at Campbell-Chapman Sports Complex in western Sullivan.

Washington, the defending Class 4 state champion, had a school-record 23-game winning streak snapped.

The high-flying Blue Jays came crashing to the earth in stunning fashion.

"This definitely kind of humbled us a little bit," Brown said. "All of us were thinking, "we're state champs, we can't lose.' But it happens."

Explained coach Grant Young, "We weren't going to have an unbeaten season, that's tough to do."

Washington turned in a disappointing performance in its biggest test of the new season.

The Blue Jays issued 11 walks, including six in the tell-tale fourth frame.

Brown, who struck out 260 and walked 57 in leading her team to its first state championship last fall, walked five in a short three-inning stint. She did not allow a hit and began the inning with a 3-0 lead. But Young pulled Taylor after she walked back-to-back batters.

The bullpen added more fuel to the fire with four more walks and a grand slam by junior Kendyll Rackers.

"To grind it out like we did against a team like Washington is something to be proud of," Helias coach Kelly Fick said. "Our team grew up a little bit today."

The Blue Jays also learned a big lesson in the 1-hour, 41-minute affair.

"We're not supposed to be playing our best softball in just the fifth game of the year," Brown said. "We have a lot more in us."

Washington took early control by scoring in the second and third innings against Helias pitcher Cambri Van Loo. Kelsie Holtmeyer doubled in Grace Molitor to break a scoreless tie. Molitor began the uprising with a two-out triple to right.

Maddie Guevara drilled a two-run single in the third to bring in Lacy Monzyk and Christine Gerling.

Normally, that would have been enough support for Brown, the reigning Post-Dispatch Pitcher of the Year.

But a lack of control allowed the Crusaders (5-0) to mount a rally.

"I just need to work on hitting spots and getting it where I want it to go," Brown said. "A lot of missing my location. With practice, I can get a lot better."

Helias completed a huge day after shocking host Sullivan 2-1 in a semifinal game earlier in the day.

The Crusaders lost seven seniors from last year's team and began the season with several question marks.

Yet they were able to win five successive games in the talent-rich 16-team field.

"I would have taken 4-1 this weekend," Fick said.

Monzyk and Holtmeyer had two hits each for the Blue Jays (4-1), who won their final 19 games last season.

"It's still a long run," Young said. "You always learn from your losses. When you get a loss, are you going to improve on the things you made mistakes on? Or are you going to drop down?"

Eureka beat Sullivan 3-2 in the third-place game.