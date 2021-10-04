Hillsboro uses Nichols' baserunning prowess to slip past Windsor

Windsor second baseman Riley Siegel made a nifty running catch of a foul pop off the bat of Hailey Genge just behind first base in foul territory. Siegel's momentum carried her deeper into foul territory and Nichols saw her chance.

"I figured that she wouldn't be ready to make the throw - so I just took off," Nichols said.

Nichols, whose sister Emma is a left-handed pitcher at Mizzou, scored standing up to give her team the lead for good.

"(Nichols) was smart enough to do it," Windsor coach Wayne Montgomery said. "(Siegel) was running so hard, she had to stop, turn and throw. That was just good smart, baserunning."

Genge, who also had two singles, drove in her 17th run of the season.

"I didn't think it was far enough out there," Genge said. "That's just the way (Nichols) is, good at running the bases."

Nichols team-leading 23rd run of the season was more than enough for senior pitcher Elly Eckrich, who allowed just six hits. She struck out eight and walked one in improving 13-1 with an 0.61 ERA.

"My rise and curve were working well," Eckrich said. "This is definitely one of my better appearances."