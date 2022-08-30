Hilton sisters take charge as Hillsboro knocks off Marquette to reach Parkway Tournament final

ST. ANN — Hillsboro High junior first baseman Kaylee Hilton could have been upset.

Instead, she just laughed when her younger sister, Ashley, a freshman hurler, shook off one of her pitch calls Tuesday night.

"I usually just come up with something else for her to throw," Kaylee said. "Don't want her throwing it if she doesn't like it."

The Hilton sisters were in perfect harmony at ABC Park.

Ashley did not allow a hit into the fifth inning to help guide the Hawks to a 6-3 win over Marquette in the semifinal round of the Parkway Tournament.

Hillsboro (7-2) will face Parkway West (4-1) in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Parkway West knocked off Cor Jesu 13-5 in the other semifinal.

Ashley Hilton, with older sibling Kaylee making the calls from first base, handcuffed the hard-hitting Mustangs, who had scored 62 runs over their first four games this season after averaging 6.6 per contest last fall.

A lefthander, Ashley retired 12 of the first 13 batters as her teammates staked her to a 4-0 lead.

The Hilton duo worked in sync, although Ashley managed to shake off big sister, "a couple of times," Kaylee said.

"I have to give her credit for how I was tonight," Ashley said. "I just feel comfortable with her. She knows me inside and out."

It is rare when a first baseman manages the game from a pitching aspect. Normally, the catcher, or one of the coaches in the dugout, make the calls.

But Kaylee, who serves as the Hawks' pitching ace, knows how to take control in the circle.

"It just works best that way," Hillsboro coach Tish Naeger said of the usual approach. "Being a pitcher herself, (Kaylee) is always thinking out there."

The two get along off the field as well, although there has been an occasional squabble about who has the top arm in the family.

"The best part is that they're just so opposite," says Melissa, mother of the two hurlers. "One does one thing better, the other does the other thing better."

Kaylee, who compiled a 6-5 mark with a 1.08 earned-run average last season, is the harder thrower of the two and is likely considered No. 1 for now.

Ashley relies on a killer changeup. She struck out seven and gave up just two earned runs in the complete-game effort. Her best pitch of the night came in the fifth inning when she froze Marquette slugger Natalie Cox with a changeup to end a threat.

"Overall, I was pretty nervous, but I tried to relax and take deep breaths," Ashley said. "I like the competition playing a good team like (Marquette). It helps me push myself."

The Hawks, a Class 4 school, turned in a strong all-around effort in beating a traditional Class 5 toughie.

Junior Madelyn Shelby paced the attack out of the No. 9 spot in the batting order with a 3-for-3 performance that included three RBI.

Shelby blooped a single to left to bring home the second run of the game in the second inning. She added a two-run double in the fifth to pump the lead to 6-1.

"The whole lineup can hit," Shelby said. "Even our bunting was good."

Hillsboro played small ball to push across single runs in the first two frames off Mustangs senior ace Maddie Carney, who struck out 12 in six innings.

Junior leadoff hitter Lauren Nichols reached on a single and Bailey Scallet drew a walk before Kaylee Hilton plated the first run on a safety squeeze bunt to third. Ashley Hilton got the second-inning rally started with a leadoff hit and eventually scored on Shelby's first hit of the night.

Scallet added two hits and reached base three times for the Hawks, who downed Kirkwood 3-2 in a quarterfinal game earlier in the day.

Hillsboro won three of five games in the power-packed Sullivan Back To School Classic over the weekend and improved to 4-0 at the 16-team Parkway Tournament.

"We're hoping to keep going," Naeger said. "So far, we're doing some good things."

Cox homered for Marquette, which beat Pattonville 15-5 in the quarterfinal round.

Grace Bonczek and Natalie Danner had two hits each for the Mustangs.

"So far, we've been kind of slow starters, but our (at-bats) are getting better as we get through the games," Marquette coach John Meyer said. "But, we've got to learn we can't do that against a quality pitcher."