Hitting performances

Izzy Kohl went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Bayless to a 18-0 victory over Metro.
1234RHEBayless823518160Metro0000000
Best performances (3 IP Minimum)
Large school schools - 4/31. Webster Groves (16-2) was idle.2. Marquette (11-4) was idle.3. Summit (11-4) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt West (18-5)…
Abagail Cafolla went 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Hazelwood West to a 18-1 victory over Hancock.
Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
Mya Gratz went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Hazelwood West to a 19-4 victory over McCluer North.