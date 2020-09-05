Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|2
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|1
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hailey Jolliff, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Natalie Sullivan, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|MaKenna DeClue, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Skylar Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Riley Quinn, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Mary Kate Neal, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Grace Deen, Seckman (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Emily Chadwick, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
