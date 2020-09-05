 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)22160011000
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)33241011000
Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)1324001333
Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2323100666
Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)3412100750
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2412001500
Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)22200001000
Hailey Jolliff, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)22100001000
Natalie Sullivan, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)2421100500
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)1202000500
MaKenna DeClue, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)2310000666
Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)1321000333
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)1411000250
Skylar Webb, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)1311000333
Riley Quinn, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)1301000333
Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)1210100500
Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)1320000333
Mary Kate Neal, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)1310100333
Grace Deen, Seckman (vs Francis Howell Central)1200000500
Emily Chadwick, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman)1310000333
