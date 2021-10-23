 Skip to main content
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)2502000400
Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)2501100400
Lexi Floyd, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)2410100500
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)1410000250
Emily Chadwick, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)1410000250
Mary Kate Neal, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)1500000200
Phoebe Miller, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)1500000200
Ashley Leible, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)1500000200
