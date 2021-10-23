Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|400
|Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|400
|Lexi Floyd, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Emily Chadwick, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Mary Kate Neal, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|200
|Phoebe Miller, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|200
|Ashley Leible, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|200
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.