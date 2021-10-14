Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Hannibal)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1000
|Anale Rao, Orchard Farm (vs Normandy)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Borgia)
|2
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Jordan Berry, Summit (vs St. Joseph's)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Megan Aulbert, Lutheran St. Charles (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Violet Schneider, Lutheran St. Charles (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|666
|MaKenzie McJunkins, Festus (vs North County)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|750
|Molly Kate Bugh, Westminster (vs Metro)
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Chloe Reed, Lutheran St. Charles (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Camryn Kessler, Summit (vs St. Joseph's)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Chloe Rhine, Summit (vs St. Joseph's)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Avery Zenke, Orchard Farm (vs Normandy)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Jessica Gillen, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Kaylin Haas, Warrenton (vs Hannibal)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ava Abernathy, Rosati-Kain (vs Clayton)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Normandy)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Sophi Mazzola, Eureka (vs Parkway South)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Kennedy Pearson, Westminster (vs Metro)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Abby Ulsas, Summit (vs St. Joseph's)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Erin Hulbert, Orchard Farm (vs Normandy)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000