 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hitting performances
0 comments

Hitting performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Hannibal)33342101000
Anale Rao, Orchard Farm (vs Normandy)22231101000
Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Borgia)2315001666
Jordan Berry, Summit (vs St. Joseph's)22231011000
Megan Aulbert, Lutheran St. Charles (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)33220101000
Violet Schneider, Lutheran St. Charles (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)2324000666
MaKenzie McJunkins, Festus (vs North County)3413110750
Molly Kate Bugh, Westminster (vs Metro)22321001000
Chloe Reed, Lutheran St. Charles (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)2414200500
Camryn Kessler, Summit (vs St. Joseph's)2313101666
Chloe Rhine, Summit (vs St. Joseph's)22221001000
Avery Zenke, Orchard Farm (vs Normandy)22211101000
Jessica Gillen, Francis Howell North (vs Francis Howell Central)1213001500
Kaylin Haas, Warrenton (vs Hannibal)33210001000
Ava Abernathy, Rosati-Kain (vs Clayton)33300001000
Faith Mitchell, Orchard Farm (vs Normandy)2322110666
Sophi Mazzola, Eureka (vs Parkway South)3412100750
Kennedy Pearson, Westminster (vs Metro)11110101000
Abby Ulsas, Summit (vs St. Joseph's)2322100666
Erin Hulbert, Orchard Farm (vs Normandy)22210001000
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Vince Coleman vs. The Tarp. Looking back at a weird moment in Cardinals’ history, from this day in 1985​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/111. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (26-5) def. Union (8-17), 17-1.3. Summit (26-2) def. Fox (15-15), 9-8.4. M…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/71. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.2. Washington (24-5) def. Fort Zumwalt East (8-11), 10-0.3. Summit (25-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Eureka (24-1) was idle.2. Washington (25-5) was idle.3. Summit (25-2) was idle.4. Marquette (23-8) was idle.5. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News