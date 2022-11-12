Hitting performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Nov 12, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Francis Howell falls in Class 5 softball championship game to Blue Springs South The Vikings were even through three innings before the Jaguars offense awoke to win their third state title since 2018. Renshaw homer not enough as Warrenton falls to Kearney in Class 4 semifinals SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rose Renshaw didn't know how to celebrate. Westminster struggles down stretch in Class 3 semifinal loss to Fatima SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Westminster softball coach Dan Petke felt like things were going to plan. Defending Class 4 state champion Washington's repeat bid ends with semifinal loss to Helias SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Grace Molitor thought she had staked the Washington High softball team to an early lead. Blue Springs South knocks off Marquette despite Cox homer SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — John Meyer knew his Marquette softball team was facing an offensive juggernaut Thursday. Francis Howell blanks Howell North, reaches first state semifinal since 2017 The Vikings advanced to play in the Class 5 state semifinals Oct. 27 against Liberty-KC in Springfield. Boutte sends Francis Howell into first championship game with dominating one-hitter Junior pitcher allowed only one hit and struck out 13 as Vikings advanced into the Class 5 softball state title game. Hitting performances Best performances (1 Hit Minimum) Merrifield's masterpiece propels Westminster to first semifinal berth since 2011 TOWN AND COUNTRY — Gabby Merrifield was in a groove and it seemed nothing could faze her. Meyer helps Marquette return to state softball semifinals in first season at helm Long-time Mustangs baseball head coach has had immediate success in first try as leader of softball program.