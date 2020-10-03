 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Kelly Collins, Webster Groves (vs Cor Jesu)33041001000
Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)22331101000
Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Cor Jesu)3404001750
Alyssa Moran, Webster Groves (vs Cor Jesu)33321001000
Abby Alonzo, Oakville (vs Mehlville)2323001666
Emma Vlasich, Parkway South (vs Parkway North)44110001000
Maddie Kilburn, Oakville (vs Mehlville)2313100666
Hailey Jolliff, Troy Buchanan (vs Marquette)2322101666
Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Mehlville)2322001666
MaKenna DeClue, Troy Buchanan (vs Marquette)22112001000
Grace O'Neal, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)1223100500
Coryn Higby, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)1414000250
Ella Strickland, Oakville (vs Mehlville)2422101500
Lilly Kahle, Oakville (vs Mehlville)2322100666
Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)1323100333
Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Marquette)22010001000
Kiersten Andersen, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)11210001000
Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Nerinx Hall)2302200666
Leah Anderson, Ursuline (vs Nerinx Hall)2312000666
Nicole Voigt, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)22010001000
