Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Kelly Collins, Webster Groves (vs Cor Jesu)
|3
|3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kathryn McChristy, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Cor Jesu)
|3
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Alyssa Moran, Webster Groves (vs Cor Jesu)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Abby Alonzo, Oakville (vs Mehlville)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Emma Vlasich, Parkway South (vs Parkway North)
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Maddie Kilburn, Oakville (vs Mehlville)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Hailey Jolliff, Troy Buchanan (vs Marquette)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Mehlville)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|MaKenna DeClue, Troy Buchanan (vs Marquette)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Grace O'Neal, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Coryn Higby, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|250
|Ella Strickland, Oakville (vs Mehlville)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Lilly Kahle, Oakville (vs Mehlville)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Marquette)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Kiersten Andersen, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Nerinx Hall)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Leah Anderson, Ursuline (vs Nerinx Hall)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Nicole Voigt, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.