Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (4 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Abby Alonzo, Oakville (vs Parkway West, 10/5)55372031000
Zoe Krug, Kirkwood (vs Parkway West, 10/8)55273001000
Lane Petry, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/6)4528001800
Mia Clark, Parkway North (vs Ladue, 10/5)4526111800
Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Ursuline, 10/7)44440021000
Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/8)44061001000
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Orchard Farm, 10/6)4545101800
Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/6)4544111800
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Kirkwood, 10/7)55330011000
Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Newburg, 10/5)4545200800
Piper Montgomery, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Lutheran South, 10/6)44242001000
Maddie Bailey, Pattonville (vs Affton, 10/5)55521011000
Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Sikeston, 10/7)44231011000
Allison Schrumpf, Pattonville (vs Mehlville, 10/7)4515200800
Rachel Martin, Rosati-Kain (vs DuBourg, 10/9)44331001000
Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Festus, 10/5)44232001000
Sophie Meyer, St. Pius X (vs St. Clair, 10/6)44232001000
Emma Weston , Ursuline (vs Oakville, 10/7)44132001000
Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Kirkwood, 10/7)4543101800
Jacey Spurgeon, St. James (vs Newburg, 10/5)44322001000
Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Washington (18-5) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (15-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (17-5) is idle.4. Eureka (8-2) a…

