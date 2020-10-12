Hitting performances

Best performances (4 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Abby Alonzo, Oakville (vs Parkway West, 10/5)
|5
|5
|3
|7
|2
|0
|3
|1000
|Zoe Krug, Kirkwood (vs Parkway West, 10/8)
|5
|5
|2
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Lane Petry, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh, 10/6)
|4
|5
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|800
|Mia Clark, Parkway North (vs Ladue, 10/5)
|4
|5
|2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|800
|Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Ursuline, 10/7)
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/8)
|4
|4
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Orchard Farm, 10/6)
|4
|5
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|800
|Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 10/6)
|4
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|800
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Kirkwood, 10/7)
|5
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Newburg, 10/5)
|4
|5
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|800
|Piper Montgomery, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Lutheran South, 10/6)
|4
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Maddie Bailey, Pattonville (vs Affton, 10/5)
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Sikeston, 10/7)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Allison Schrumpf, Pattonville (vs Mehlville, 10/7)
|4
|5
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|800
|Rachel Martin, Rosati-Kain (vs DuBourg, 10/9)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Festus, 10/5)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Sophie Meyer, St. Pius X (vs St. Clair, 10/6)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Emma Weston , Ursuline (vs Oakville, 10/7)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Kirkwood, 10/7)
|4
|5
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|800
|Jacey Spurgeon, St. James (vs Newburg, 10/5)
|4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.