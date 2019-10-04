Subscribe now

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell North)3435101750
Ryley Schaub, St. Charles (vs Winfield)33241101000
Sarah Hinkamp, Oakville (vs Lindbergh)22240011000
Amelia Ayotte, Brentwood (vs Gateway Science Academy)33331011000
Tristen Head, Wright City (vs Clopton)33041101000
Morgan Nelson, Brentwood (vs Gateway Science Academy)22242001000
Megan Davidson, Affton (vs Ladue)22430011000
Lilly Kahle, Oakville (vs Lindbergh)33431001000
Jaymie Dickson, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer North)22430101000
Lela Bryant, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell North)2425101500
Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Hancock)2335100666
Kim Debold, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell North)3434000750
Emma Vaughn, Herculaneum (vs St. Vincent)3434100750
Molly Callihan, Brentwood (vs Gateway Science Academy)2314200666
Grace Paez, Incarnate Word (vs Hancock)33220001000
Shekinah Reed, Brentwood (vs Gateway Science Academy)1224001500
Ashley Croom, Herculaneum (vs St. Vincent)3513101600
Michele Higby, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)3423010750
Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Kirkwood)3413200750
Kennady Estes, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)1214010500