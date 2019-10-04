Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell North)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Ryley Schaub, St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Sarah Hinkamp, Oakville (vs Lindbergh)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Amelia Ayotte, Brentwood (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Tristen Head, Wright City (vs Clopton)
|3
|3
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Morgan Nelson, Brentwood (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Megan Davidson, Affton (vs Ladue)
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Lilly Kahle, Oakville (vs Lindbergh)
|3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jaymie Dickson, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer North)
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Lela Bryant, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|4
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Lauren Gallagher, Incarnate Word (vs Hancock)
|2
|3
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Kim Debold, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell North)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Emma Vaughn, Herculaneum (vs St. Vincent)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Molly Callihan, Brentwood (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Grace Paez, Incarnate Word (vs Hancock)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Shekinah Reed, Brentwood (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|1
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Ashley Croom, Herculaneum (vs St. Vincent)
|3
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|600
|Michele Higby, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Kirkwood)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Kennady Estes, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|500