Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Mehlville)33350001000
Maddie Brenizer, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Winfield)2425002500
Nicole Voigt, Orchard Farm (vs Wright City)2434101500
Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))44212001000
Morgan Goodrich, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)33110011000
Mary Kruse, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)3422100750
Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Winfield)11110011000
Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)1313001333
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)2412020500
Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)33010001000
Amelia Miller, Orchard Farm (vs Wright City)11020001000
Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)11210001000
Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))3402000750
Rylan Steinhoff, Orchard Farm (vs Wright City)2422000500
Rachel Martin, Rosati-Kain (vs Mehlville)3411100750
Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))3430010750
Lauren Rowland, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)2321100666
Morgan Jones, Ursuline (vs Lutheran South)1211001500
Ava Abernathy, Rosati-Kain (vs Mehlville)1312100333
Maddie Copeland, Ursuline (vs Lutheran South)22000001000
