Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Mehlville)
|3
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Maddie Brenizer, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|2
|4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|500
|Nicole Voigt, Orchard Farm (vs Wright City)
|2
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|4
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Morgan Goodrich, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Mary Kruse, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|500
|Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Amelia Miller, Orchard Farm (vs Wright City)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Rylan Steinhoff, Orchard Farm (vs Wright City)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Rachel Martin, Rosati-Kain (vs Mehlville)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Lauren Rowland, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Morgan Jones, Ursuline (vs Lutheran South)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Ava Abernathy, Rosati-Kain (vs Mehlville)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Maddie Copeland, Ursuline (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
