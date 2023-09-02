Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Caroline Colombo, Nerinx Hall (vs Ladue)
|3
|4
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|750
|Lauren Rowland, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Kelsey Sawvell, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Natalie Brody, Parkway South (vs Cor Jesu)
|3
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|600
|Olivia Williams, Webster Groves (vs Parkway Central)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Paige Rees, Wright City (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|3
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Elle Haston, Parkway South (vs Cor Jesu)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Ella Cope, Nerinx Hall (vs Ladue)
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Mackenzie Williams, Troy Buchanan (vs Bowling Green)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Nalla Houston, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Sophia Wegrzyn, Wright City (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Abby Milgie, Westminster (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Bella Skibinski, Troy Buchanan (vs Bowling Green)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Mackenzie Knehans, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Savannah Greathouse, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Addie Baclese, Nerinx Hall (vs Ladue)
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Ellee Graf, Troy Buchanan (vs Bowling Green)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Jaymison Lenk, Westminster (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Carrie Naeger, Parkway South (vs Cor Jesu)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Emma Staats, Wright City (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|500