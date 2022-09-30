Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Anna Strother, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Calli Hodges, Ritenour (vs University City)
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Webster Groves)
|3
|5
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|600
|Rylie Moore, Festus (vs Jefferson)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Paityn Slezak, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Claire Parish, Mehlville (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Riley Karsznia, Seckman (vs Webster Groves)
|3
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Belle)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Layla Fouche', Ritenour (vs University City)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Julia Lohnes, Ritenour (vs University City)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Lillian Watkins, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Kara Sampson, Ritenour (vs University City)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Fallyn Blankenship, Union (vs Borgia)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Samantha Lohnes, Ritenour (vs University City)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Webster Groves)
|4
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|800
|Alivia Bartlow, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|400
|Riley Walkenhorst, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Jadyn Garneau, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Chris Stanley, Seckman (vs Webster Groves)
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Emily Vassolo, Mehlville (vs Affton)
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|500