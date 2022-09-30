 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Anna Strother, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East)3435101750
Calli Hodges, Ritenour (vs University City)22241101000
Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Webster Groves)3534010600
Rylie Moore, Festus (vs Jefferson)2324001666
Paityn Slezak, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)33222001000
Claire Parish, Mehlville (vs Affton)11130001000
Riley Karsznia, Seckman (vs Webster Groves)3523000600
Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Belle)33111101000
Layla Fouche', Ritenour (vs University City)11221001000
Julia Lohnes, Ritenour (vs University City)11221001000
Lillian Watkins, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)33300011000
Kara Sampson, Ritenour (vs University City)22310001000
Fallyn Blankenship, Union (vs Borgia)2423100500
Samantha Lohnes, Ritenour (vs University City)2322110666
Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Webster Groves)4521300800
Alivia Bartlow, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2522001400
Riley Walkenhorst, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)3402010750
Jadyn Garneau, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock)33100011000
Chris Stanley, Seckman (vs Webster Groves)3512000600
Emily Vassolo, Mehlville (vs Affton)1222010500
