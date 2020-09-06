Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Tristan Foulk , Festus (vs Kelly)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Morgan Green , Festus (vs Kelly)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Kelly)
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|333
|Paige Perry, Festus (vs Kelly)
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|333
|McKenzie McJunkins, Festus (vs Kelly)
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Morgan Green , Festus (vs Jackson)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs Jackson)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
