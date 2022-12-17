Hitting performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Top 10 schedule, results Large school schools - 12/101. Washington (34-4) was idle.2. Summit (23-5) was idle.3. Eureka (21-6) was idle.4. Francis Howell (28-7) was idl… Pitching performances Best performances (1 IP Minimum) Pitching performances Best performances (3 IP Minimum) Top 10 schedule, results Large school schools - 12/111. Washington (34-4) was idle.2. Summit (23-5) was idle.3. Eureka (21-6) was idle.4. Francis Howell (28-7) was idl… Hitting performances Best performances (1 Hit Minimum) Pitching performances Best performances (1 IP Minimum)