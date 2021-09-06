 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hitting performances
0 comments

Hitting performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Lily Consolino, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Jefferson, 8/31)44461021000
Jess Willsey, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/31)44261011000
Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/3)44452011000
Chloe Rhine, Summit (vs Ursuline, 9/2)33451021000
Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Lindbergh, 8/31)3508110600
Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/3)3435011750
Kenzie Nelson, Incarnate Word (vs Westminster, 8/31)44241001000
Sophi Mazzola, Eureka (vs Lindbergh, 9/1)44241001000
Emily Geary, Valley Park (vs Gateway Science Academy, 9/2)44132201000
Carlie Huelsing, Oakville (vs Ursuline, 8/31)4534101800
Shelby Bowling, Farmington (vs North County, 9/2)44421011000
Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs North County, 9/2)33331001000
Abby Thwing, Union (vs De Soto, 8/31)3524101600
Carle Bachman, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/31)44421001000
Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Festus, 8/31)3424101750
Emmelyne Atzemis, Lindbergh (vs Cor Jesu, 9/3)44131001000
Kayla Bertani, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Jefferson, 8/31)33231001000
Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/3)3544100600
Ivy Clark, Webster Groves (vs Cor Jesu, 8/31)33130101000
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/3)3414001750
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/11. Marquette (4-1) def. Pattonville (2-1), 12-0.2. Summit (7-0) def. St. Joseph's (0-1), 7-5.3. Troy Buchanan (4-2) …

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/31. Marquette (4-2) was idle.2. Summit (8-0) vs. Parkway Central (0-4), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3. Troy Buchanan (4-5) l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News