Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Lily Consolino, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Jefferson, 8/31)
|4
|4
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1000
|Jess Willsey, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/31)
|4
|4
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/3)
|4
|4
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Chloe Rhine, Summit (vs Ursuline, 9/2)
|3
|3
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1000
|Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Lindbergh, 8/31)
|3
|5
|0
|8
|1
|1
|0
|600
|Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/3)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|0
|1
|1
|750
|Kenzie Nelson, Incarnate Word (vs Westminster, 8/31)
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Sophi Mazzola, Eureka (vs Lindbergh, 9/1)
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Emily Geary, Valley Park (vs Gateway Science Academy, 9/2)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1000
|Carlie Huelsing, Oakville (vs Ursuline, 8/31)
|4
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|800
|Shelby Bowling, Farmington (vs North County, 9/2)
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs North County, 9/2)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Abby Thwing, Union (vs De Soto, 8/31)
|3
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|600
|Carle Bachman, Marquette (vs Parkway Central, 8/31)
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Festus, 8/31)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Emmelyne Atzemis, Lindbergh (vs Cor Jesu, 9/3)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kayla Bertani, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Jefferson, 8/31)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/3)
|3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Ivy Clark, Webster Groves (vs Cor Jesu, 8/31)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/3)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750