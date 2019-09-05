Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Brooklyn Moore, Wright City (vs St. Clair)33451011000
Shekinah Reed, Brentwood (vs Bayless)3436100750
Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Hancock)3435001750
Addison Purvis, Sullivan (vs Borgia)3424102750
Cassie Harney, Nerinx Hall (vs Clayton)3644002500
Jaimie Lee, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Festus)3534011600
Grace Glaser, Sullivan (vs Borgia)2425101500
Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Borgia)3443201750
Maddison Welker, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Festus)3414101750
Summer Boswell, Wright City (vs St. Clair)33231001000
Abby Robertson, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Parkway North)33033001000
Olivia Sanchez, Nerinx Hall (vs Clayton)4504110800
Lauren Poggemoeller, Orchard Farm (vs Trinity)2315100666
Maddie Bailey, Pattonville (vs Parkway North)22222001000
Ella Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Festus)3413101750
Jaya Greene, Brentwood (vs Bayless)2414100500
Alanah Dunphy, Hillsboro (vs Kirkwood)3403010750
Brooke Branstetter, Marquette (vs Pattonville)2414000500
Amelia Ayotte, Brentwood (vs Bayless)2323000666
Hannah Cox, Sullivan (vs Borgia)2513001400
