Best performances (2 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Brooklyn Moore, Wright City (vs St. Clair)
|3
|3
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Shekinah Reed, Brentwood (vs Bayless)
|3
|4
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Hancock)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Addison Purvis, Sullivan (vs Borgia)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|750
|Cassie Harney, Nerinx Hall (vs Clayton)
|3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|500
|Jaimie Lee, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Festus)
|3
|5
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|600
|Grace Glaser, Sullivan (vs Borgia)
|2
|4
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Borgia)
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|750
|Maddison Welker, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Festus)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Summer Boswell, Wright City (vs St. Clair)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Abby Robertson, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Parkway North)
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1000
|Olivia Sanchez, Nerinx Hall (vs Clayton)
|4
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|800
|Lauren Poggemoeller, Orchard Farm (vs Trinity)
|2
|3
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Maddie Bailey, Pattonville (vs Parkway North)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Ella Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Festus)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Jaya Greene, Brentwood (vs Bayless)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Alanah Dunphy, Hillsboro (vs Kirkwood)
|3
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Brooke Branstetter, Marquette (vs Pattonville)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Amelia Ayotte, Brentwood (vs Bayless)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Hannah Cox, Sullivan (vs Borgia)
|2
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|400