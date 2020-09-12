Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Festus)
|3
|4
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|750
|Kate Thurman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Farmington)
|2
|3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Sophie Greenfield, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|3
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|600
|Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fox)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Winfield)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Paige Perry, Festus (vs St. Dominic)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Grace Deen, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Lexi Floyd, Francis Howell Central (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs St. Dominic)
|2
|5
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|400
|Emily Chadwick, Francis Howell Central (vs Winfield)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|A.J. Stetina, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Kylee King, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs St. Dominic)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Jamey Johnson, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jamey Johnson, Seckman (vs St. Dominic)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Kaleen Vaugh, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|333
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Farmington)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.