Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)33332001000
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)2324101666
Abbie Danchus, St. Dominic (vs Festus)3414300750
Kate Thurman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Farmington)2304100666
Sophie Greenfield, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)3523010600
Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fox)11120011000
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Winfield)1213001500
Paige Perry, Festus (vs St. Dominic)1213001500
Grace Deen, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)33210001000
Lexi Floyd, Francis Howell Central (vs Winfield)2312001666
Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs St. Dominic)2503110400
Emily Chadwick, Francis Howell Central (vs Winfield)3411100750
A.J. Stetina, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)2312000666
Kylee King, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)2422100500
Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs St. Dominic)2422100500
Jamey Johnson, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)11110001000
Jamey Johnson, Seckman (vs St. Dominic)3421100750
Kaleen Vaugh, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)1312010333
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Farmington)1312001333
Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Cape Girardeau Central)3421000750
