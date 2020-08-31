Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic, 8/28)
|4
|4
|3
|10
|0
|0
|3
|1000
|Lexy Smith, Holt (vs Timberland, 8/29)
|4
|4
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Warrenton, 8/29)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green, 8/29)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|750
|Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Holt, 8/29)
|3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1000
|Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Linn, 8/28)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Katy Mawer, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green, 8/29)
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Jenna Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Eldon, 8/29)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Fox, 8/28)
|3
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Sarah Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Osage, 8/29)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/29)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton, 8/28)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Holt, 8/29)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Fox, 8/28)
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Riley Fendler, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Farmington, 8/29)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Riley Siegel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Owensville, 8/29)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic, 8/28)
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Trista Grobe, De Soto (vs Osage, 8/28)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jaedin Blakenship, Sullivan (vs Eldon, 8/28)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Hickman, 8/29)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
