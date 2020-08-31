 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hitting performances
0 comments

Hitting performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic, 8/28)443100031000
Lexy Smith, Holt (vs Timberland, 8/29)44452011000
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Warrenton, 8/29)33240021000
Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green, 8/29)3434102750
Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Holt, 8/29)33420211000
Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Linn, 8/28)44231001000
Katy Mawer, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Bowling Green, 8/29)44121011000
Jenna Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Eldon, 8/29)33321001000
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Fox, 8/28)3513100600
Sarah Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Osage, 8/29)33112001000
Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/29)33310001000
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton, 8/28)3412000750
Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Holt, 8/29)3402200750
Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Fox, 8/28)3512000600
Riley Fendler, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Farmington, 8/29)33102001000
Riley Siegel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Owensville, 8/29)3402000750
Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic, 8/28)3431000750
Trista Grobe, De Soto (vs Osage, 8/28)33100001000
Jaedin Blakenship, Sullivan (vs Eldon, 8/28)33001001000
Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Hickman, 8/29)3411000750
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports