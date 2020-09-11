Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|4
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Piper Abernathy, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Tristen Head, Wright City (vs Montgomery County)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland)
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Sarah Frerker, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Lauren Rowland, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Kendall Hannah, Wright City (vs Montgomery County)
|2
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Mia Sherman, St. Pius X (vs Festus)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Tristan Foulk , Festus (vs St. Pius X)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Emily Chadwick, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Kaylee Lohnes, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Breanna Hollowell, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|500
|MaKenna DeClue, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Kaylin Haas, Warrenton (vs Rock Bridge)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Lexy Smith, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|500
