Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)2425100500
Piper Abernathy, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt South)2323002666
Tristen Head, Wright City (vs Montgomery County)2324200666
Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland)2332002666
Sarah Frerker, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)33020001000
Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)3422200750
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)1313001333
Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)3412000750
Lauren Rowland, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland)1313001333
Kendall Hannah, Wright City (vs Montgomery County)2432100500
Mia Sherman, St. Pius X (vs Festus)1312001333
Tristan Foulk , Festus (vs St. Pius X)2311100666
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)2412100500
Emily Chadwick, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)1322100333
Kaylee Lohnes, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt East)3401000750
Breanna Hollowell, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)3440000750
Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central)2401200500
MaKenna DeClue, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)2301100666
Kaylin Haas, Warrenton (vs Rock Bridge)2310200666
Lexy Smith, Holt (vs Francis Howell Central)2411100500
