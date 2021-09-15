Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Jackson)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Dusdea Schrameyer, De Soto (vs Festus)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Grace Deen, Seckman (vs Jackson)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Madilyn Pogue, De Soto (vs Festus)
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Cameron Hayes-Gowen, De Soto (vs Festus)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Jackson)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Jackson)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|333
