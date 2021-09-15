 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hitting performances
0 comments

Hitting performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Madi Conrad, Seckman (vs Jackson)2311100666
Dusdea Schrameyer, De Soto (vs Festus)22100001000
Grace Deen, Seckman (vs Jackson)1201000500
Madilyn Pogue, De Soto (vs Festus)1201000500
Cameron Hayes-Gowen, De Soto (vs Festus)1200000500
Abby Harvell, Seckman (vs Jackson)1300000333
Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Jackson)1310000333
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals' Yadier Molina torments Mets like it’s 2006 all over again​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.2. Summit (10-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was id…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/91. Marquette (6-2) was idle.2. Summit (10-0) def. Lafayette (4-5), 3-2.3. Troy Buchanan (6-5) def. Francis Howell (5…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/101. Marquette (9-3) def. Nixa, 6-4.2. Summit (10-0) vs. Parkway South (7-1), 4:15 p.m.3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) def. Fa…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/121. Summit (11-0) was idle.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (9-3) was idle.4. Washington (9-2) was idle.5. Par…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News