Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Lucy Fajatin, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)22340021000
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)33330011000
Kayden Tyler, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)2424101500
Abby Raines, Wright City (vs Louisiana)3413200750
Breanna Hollowell, St. Charles (vs St. Dominic)3413100750
Haley Kimbley, North Callaway (vs Clopton)33111001000
Kendall Hannah, Wright City (vs Louisiana)3533000600
Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)2423001500
Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)2423001500
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)3422001750
Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)33012001000
Tatum Gerwitz, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)22210001000
Jalyn Leible, North Callaway (vs Clopton)2413200500
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs De Soto)3422100750
Hannah Ermeling, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)1433001250
McKenzie McJunkins, Festus (vs De Soto)33110001000
Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West)2413100500
Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Lutheran St. Charles)2423000500
Avery Tucker, Warrenton (vs Winfield)33010001000
Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs Lutheran St. Charles)2422200500
