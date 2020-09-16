Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Lucy Fajatin, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|2
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Kayden Tyler, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Abby Raines, Wright City (vs Louisiana)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Breanna Hollowell, St. Charles (vs St. Dominic)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Haley Kimbley, North Callaway (vs Clopton)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kendall Hannah, Wright City (vs Louisiana)
|3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Josie Bezzole, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Ava Kuzara, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Evie Kraus, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Tatum Gerwitz, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jalyn Leible, North Callaway (vs Clopton)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs De Soto)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Hannah Ermeling, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|250
|McKenzie McJunkins, Festus (vs De Soto)
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Mia Boyd, Incarnate Word (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Avery Tucker, Warrenton (vs Winfield)
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|500
