Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Sophie Meyer, St. Pius X (vs Affton)
|2
|4
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|500
|Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|3
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Rebecca Kennon, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|750
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Parkway West)
|3
|4
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs De Soto)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Lilly Kahle, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Molly Kate Bugh, Westminster (vs Normandy)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs St. Dominic)
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Abby Schmidt, Ursuline (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Victoria Owen, St. Dominic (vs Timberland)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Grace Ledwon, Ursuline (vs Maplewood-RH)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Rylee Bohnert, St. Pius X (vs Affton)
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Kyla Christy, Westminster (vs Normandy)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Grace McCombs, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Riley Cappozzo, St. Pius X (vs Affton)
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Allie Branstetter, Westminster (vs Normandy)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Hailey Neuner, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Mehlville)
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500