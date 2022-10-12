 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Sophie Meyer, St. Pius X (vs Affton)2427002500
Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Maplewood-RH)2326002666
Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)3435101750
Rebecca Kennon, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles)33230021000
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)3424102750
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Parkway West)3415100750
Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs De Soto)33230011000
Lilly Kahle, Oakville (vs Poplar Bluff)33320011000
Molly Kate Bugh, Westminster (vs Normandy)22130101000
Gracie Miller, Timberland (vs St. Dominic)11230011000
Abby Schmidt, Ursuline (vs Maplewood-RH)22231001000
Victoria Owen, St. Dominic (vs Timberland)2414001500
Grace Ledwon, Ursuline (vs Maplewood-RH)33220001000
Rylee Bohnert, St. Pius X (vs Affton)44410001000
Kyla Christy, Westminster (vs Normandy)22222001000
Grace McCombs, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles)22221001000
Riley Cappozzo, St. Pius X (vs Affton)33410001000
Allie Branstetter, Westminster (vs Normandy)22210101000
Hailey Neuner, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)22311001000
Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Mehlville)1213001500
