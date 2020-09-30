Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)
|3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Kelly)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Kelly)
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Audrey Silver, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Carissa Castro, Webster Groves (vs Kirkwood)
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|666
|Sydney Dennis, Eureka (vs Parkway South)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1000
|Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs St. Joseph's)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Emmelyne Atzemis, Lindbergh (vs Parkway West)
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Elsberry)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Elsberry)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Gigi Berman, Parkway North (vs Affton)
|2
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|400
|Hailey Jolliff, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jenna Benson, Mehlville (vs Ladue)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|750
|Myah King, Webster Groves (vs Kirkwood)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Elsberry)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Emily Vassolo, Mehlville (vs Ladue)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|750
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.