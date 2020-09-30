 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hitting performances
0 comments

Hitting performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Herculaneum)33441001000
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs Kelly)33232011000
Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Kelly)44221011000
Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West)22230011000
Audrey Silver, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West)2324001666
Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)22030011000
Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)2314001666
Carissa Castro, Webster Groves (vs Kirkwood)2314200666
Sydney Dennis, Eureka (vs Parkway South)33210201000
Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs St. Joseph's)2313001666
Emmelyne Atzemis, Lindbergh (vs Parkway West)44112001000
Grace Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Elsberry)3413100750
Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Elsberry)3413100750
Bailey Broemmer, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West)22121001000
Gigi Berman, Parkway North (vs Affton)2514100400
Hailey Jolliff, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)33211001000
Jenna Benson, Mehlville (vs Ladue)3412300750
Myah King, Webster Groves (vs Kirkwood)22211001000
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Elsberry)2322001666
Emily Vassolo, Mehlville (vs Ladue)3412200750
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) is idle.2. Troy Buchanan (9-3) is idle.3. Washington (12-4) is idle.4. Fox (9-4) is idl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports