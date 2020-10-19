Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Mehlville, 10/14)
|3
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Cuba, 10/15)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/12)
|3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Mackenzie Hurst, Warrenton (vs Marshall, 10/14)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Emmelyne Atzemis, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/13)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Sami Picha, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hannibal, 10/15)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg, 10/12)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|750
|Kyleigh Villarreal, Summit (vs Parkway North, 10/15)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Ivy Clark, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word, 10/15)
|3
|4
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/12)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Affton, 10/13)
|3
|4
|0
|4
|1
|2
|0
|750
|Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood, 10/12)
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Carlie Huelsing, Oakville (vs Seckman, 10/13)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Shelby Bowling, Farmington (vs De Soto, 10/13)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Hailey Genge, Hillsboro (vs Sikeston, 10/15)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|750
|Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall, 10/13)
|3
|5
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Rosati-Kain, 10/16)
|3
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Lindsey Maness, Lutheran South (vs Affton, 10/12)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Hermann, 10/13)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Catryn Cattoor, Jefferson (vs Louisiana, 10/13)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|750
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.