Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Mya Bethany, Rosati-Kain (vs Mehlville, 10/14)33350011000
Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Cuba, 10/15)33340021000
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/12)33441011000
Mackenzie Hurst, Warrenton (vs Marshall, 10/14)33252001000
Emmelyne Atzemis, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/13)33241101000
Sami Picha, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hannibal, 10/15)3435001750
Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs DuBourg, 10/12)3434210750
Kyleigh Villarreal, Summit (vs Parkway North, 10/15)33230011000
Ivy Clark, Webster Groves (vs Incarnate Word, 10/15)3415100750
Neely Edwards, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 10/12)33231001000
Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Affton, 10/13)3404120750
Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Kirkwood, 10/12)3443101750
Carlie Huelsing, Oakville (vs Seckman, 10/13)33230001000
Shelby Bowling, Farmington (vs De Soto, 10/13)33230001000
Hailey Genge, Hillsboro (vs Sikeston, 10/15)3423002750
Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs Nerinx Hall, 10/13)3534000600
Maddie Buske, Webster Groves (vs Rosati-Kain, 10/16)33032001000
Lindsey Maness, Lutheran South (vs Affton, 10/12)33130001000
A.J. Agers, St. Pius X (vs Hermann, 10/13)33220101000
Catryn Cattoor, Jefferson (vs Louisiana, 10/13)3433001750
