Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/21)
|4
|5
|4
|7
|0
|2
|2
|800
|Riley Siegel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 9/22)
|3
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Madyson Stahl, Sullivan (vs New Haven, 9/24)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1000
|Emma Wood, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/26)
|3
|3
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Molly Prichard, Pacific (vs Union, 9/22)
|4
|5
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|800
|Lexi Floyd, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 9/23)
|4
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston, 9/26)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Emma Wood, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/23)
|3
|4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Delaney Smith, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/21)
|4
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|800
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Sullivan, 9/21)
|4
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|800
|Brooke Loveall, Fox (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/21)
|4
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Macy Brown, Incarnate Word (vs Twin Rivers, 9/26)
|4
|5
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|800
|Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs St. Charles West, 9/21)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs St. James, 9/22)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Union, 9/24)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Morgan Green , Festus (vs East Carter, 9/25)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Kate Neumann, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/21)
|3
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Warrenton, 9/23)
|3
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 9/23)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs East Carter, 9/25)
|3
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
