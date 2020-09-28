 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/21)4547022800
Riley Siegel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Herculaneum, 9/22)33350001000
Madyson Stahl, Sullivan (vs New Haven, 9/24)33240201000
Emma Wood, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/26)33152001000
Molly Prichard, Pacific (vs Union, 9/22)4525101800
Lexi Floyd, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 9/23)44340001000
Brielle DiMemmo, Incarnate Word (vs Sikeston, 9/26)44331011000
Emma Wood, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/23)3425001750
Delaney Smith, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell Central, 9/21)4524201800
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Sullivan, 9/21)4524001800
Brooke Loveall, Fox (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/21)44231001000
Macy Brown, Incarnate Word (vs Twin Rivers, 9/26)4534010800
Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs St. Charles West, 9/21)3434001750
Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs St. James, 9/22)3424101750
Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Union, 9/24)33221011000
Morgan Green , Festus (vs East Carter, 9/25)3424100750
Kate Neumann, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/21)3524100600
Christine Gerling, Washington (vs Warrenton, 9/23)3413101750
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Francis Howell, 9/23)3423200750
Hunter Ellsworth , Festus (vs East Carter, 9/25)3404100750
Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) is idle.2. Troy Buchanan (9-3) is idle.3. Washington (12-4) is idle.4. Fox (9-4) is idl…

