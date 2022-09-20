 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Hitting performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Nerinx Hall)33352011000
Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Poplar Bluff)2425101500
Kendall Altman, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)33321011000
Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)44121101000
Cassidy Welch, Oakville (vs Webster Groves)2515110400
Tyler Frost, Ritenour (vs Parkway Central)3423010750
Jada Johnson, Hazelwood East (vs Jennings)44210001000
Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Poplar Bluff)33210011000
Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Poplar Bluff)3422101750
Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Webster Groves)1223001500
Ellie Weston, Ursuline (vs Nerinx Hall)2413001500
Ne'vaeh Mosby, Hazelwood East (vs Jennings)22211001000
Ryenn Phipps, Hazelwood East (vs Jennings)33210001000
Emma Maness, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)2423200500
Amelia Raziq, Francis Howell Central (vs North Point)3412100750
Ava Eckhard, Bayless (vs Affton)22110001000
Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)2422200500
Jenna Teakert, Parkway North (vs Incarnate Word)2412010500
Ashley Leible, Francis Howell Central (vs North Point)3431100750
Addie Frank, Oakville (vs Webster Groves)3411200750
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News