Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Nerinx Hall)
|3
|3
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Elly Robbins, Farmington (vs Poplar Bluff)
|2
|4
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|500
|Kendall Altman, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Cassidy Welch, Oakville (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|5
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|400
|Tyler Frost, Ritenour (vs Parkway Central)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|750
|Jada Johnson, Hazelwood East (vs Jennings)
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Angelia Davis, Farmington (vs Poplar Bluff)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Poplar Bluff)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Madison Rhyne, Oakville (vs Webster Groves)
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Ellie Weston, Ursuline (vs Nerinx Hall)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Ne'vaeh Mosby, Hazelwood East (vs Jennings)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ryenn Phipps, Hazelwood East (vs Jennings)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Emma Maness, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Amelia Raziq, Francis Howell Central (vs North Point)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Ava Eckhard, Bayless (vs Affton)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Claire Knoll, Seckman (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Jenna Teakert, Parkway North (vs Incarnate Word)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|500
|Ashley Leible, Francis Howell Central (vs North Point)
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Addie Frank, Oakville (vs Webster Groves)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|750