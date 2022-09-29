Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Mariclaire Sabados, Parkway South (vs Francis Howell North)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Ava Meyers, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Elle Haston, Parkway South (vs Francis Howell North)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Carle Bachman, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Allie Branstetter, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Natalie Cox, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Incarnate Word)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Ellie Berkland, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Paige Branstetter, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Ellee Graf, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Samantha Lohnes, Ritenour (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Aubrie Marian, Parkway South (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Brynna Getz, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|250
|Kaitlyn Thole, Ursuline (vs Incarnate Word)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Autumn Trower, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500