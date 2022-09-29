 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Mariclaire Sabados, Parkway South (vs Francis Howell North)33250011000
Ava Meyers, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)22140001000
Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)33321001000
Elle Haston, Parkway South (vs Francis Howell North)3433100750
Maddie Carney, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)2322002666
Ashley Ware, Parkway South (vs Francis Howell North)22220001000
Carle Bachman, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)33310001000
Allie Branstetter, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)2313100666
Macie Hunolt, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)2423200500
Natalie Cox, Marquette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)2413001500
Addie Rhea, Ursuline (vs Incarnate Word)3422100750
Ellie Berkland, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)3412100750
Paige Branstetter, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)3412200750
Ellee Graf, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)11410001000
Samantha Lohnes, Ritenour (vs Parkway Central)1232100500
Aubrie Marian, Parkway South (vs Francis Howell North)2312000666
Brynna Getz, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)22010001000
Gabby Merrifield, Westminster (vs Lutheran South)1412001250
Kaitlyn Thole, Ursuline (vs Incarnate Word)2412000500
Autumn Trower, Troy Buchanan (vs Holt)1222000500
