Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)
|4
|4
|3
|10
|0
|0
|3
|1000
|Victoria Owen, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Emily Chadwick, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Fox)
|3
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Jenna Christoff, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton)
|2
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Fox)
|3
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Delaney Smith, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kylie Austin, Fox (vs Seckman)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Seckman)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Emma Wood, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton)
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|500
|Alexis Funkhouser, Sullivan (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Natalie Sullivan, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
