Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)443100031000
Victoria Owen, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)1214001500
Emily Chadwick, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)2304100666
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Fox)3513100600
Jenna Christoff, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton)22310001000
Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)2423000500
Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton)2303000666
Kelly Allensworth, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton)3412000750
Josie Lindsey, Seckman (vs Fox)3512000600
Delaney Smith, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)11111001000
Kylie Austin, Fox (vs Seckman)2312000666
Dallis Darnell, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)3431000750
Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Seckman)2321010666
Emma Wood, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Camdenton)2402200500
Alexis Funkhouser, Sullivan (vs Windsor (Imperial))11010001000
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Troy Buchanan)1212100500
Natalie Sullivan, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)2321100666
Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)2321100666
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)22100001000
Lily Arndt, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Dominic)11010001000
