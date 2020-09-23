Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Kate Neumann, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Tatum Gerwitz, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell)
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|500
|Lauren Rowland, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|666
|Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Hailey Jolliff, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Cadence Dempsey, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|400
|Lane Petry, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|200
|Amanda Olivas, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
|Sarah Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Reese Eagan, Holt (vs Timberland)
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|666
|Jenna Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Sydney Kill, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|333
|Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Payton Baker, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson)
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|500
