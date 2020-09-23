 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hitting performances
0 comments

Hitting performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Kate Neumann, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Liberty (Wentzville))44310101000
Tori Hatton, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)2414001500
Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)3423100750
Tatum Gerwitz, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell)44110001000
Madi Stichling, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles)3403200750
Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell)2422011500
Lauren Rowland, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell)2322010666
Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)3422000750
Hailey Jolliff, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)22110001000
Cadence Dempsey, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2522001400
Lane Petry, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles)2412100500
Zoey Robinson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)1523000200
Amanda Olivas, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)2422000500
Sarah Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles)1212100500
Reese Eagan, Holt (vs Timberland)2311101666
Jenna Roth, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lutheran St. Charles)2331000666
Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Cape Girardeau Central)1212100500
Sydney Kill, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)1322100333
Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell Central)2421001500
Payton Baker, St. Pius X (vs Jefferson)1202000500
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports