Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Union)33221011000
Lexy Smith, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)2624101333
Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)22130001000
Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)2323000666
Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)2313100666
Lillian Ware, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)2413001500
Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)2322001666
Mari Destifanes, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)2422100500
Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)3411001750
Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)2312000666
Alli Tudor, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)3511200600
Nicole Disilvester, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)11011001000
Mary Kruse, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)2512100400
MaKenna DeClue, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)1412010250
Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)3511000600
Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)22001001000
Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)1211001500
Avery Tucker, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)22000001000
Kennady Estes, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)1312000333
Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)2502000400
