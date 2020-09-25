Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Alexus Freeman, St. James (vs Union)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Lexy Smith, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|333
|Kylie Witthaus, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Bella Wilson, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Alivia Daniels, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Lillian Ware, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Morgan Shields, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|666
|Mari Destifanes, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Landee Wasson, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
|Alli Tudor, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|600
|Nicole Disilvester, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Mary Kruse, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|2
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|400
|MaKenna DeClue, Troy Buchanan (vs Timberland)
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|250
|Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|600
|Emma Caplinger, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|500
|Avery Tucker, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Kennady Estes, Warrenton (vs St. Charles)
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|333
|Hannah Gannon, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|400
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.