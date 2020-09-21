 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Lee's Summit, 9/19)44241011000
Paige Bossaller, Owensville (vs New Haven, 9/19)33251001000
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Jefferson City, 9/18)3435101750
Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Camdenton, 9/19)33431101000
Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Incarnate Word, 9/17)44332001000
Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland, 9/15)33330011000
Liv Isbell , Festus (vs Herculaneum, 9/17)33140101000
Kennady Estes, Warrenton (vs St. Dominic, 9/14)44331001000
Rosalyn Nevois, St. Charles (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/19)33042001000
Brooke Loveall, Fox (vs Festus, 9/16)33131101000
Lane Petry, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Jefferson, 9/18)33330001000
Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Lee's Summit, 9/19)3544300600
Ryan Stutzman, New Haven (vs Union, 9/17)3424001750
Samantha Mangnall, Francis Howell Central (vs Jefferson City, 9/18)3424001750
Sophie Meyer, St. Pius X (vs Fredericktown, 9/18)3424001750
Anna Finley, Owensville (vs New Haven, 9/19)33330001000
Riley Siegel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Pius X, 9/14)3423002750
Jamey Johnson, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/18)33422001000
Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/18)3434100750
Kayla Ulrich, Sullivan (vs Union, 9/15)3433101750
