Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Jayden Tucker, Farmington (vs Lee's Summit, 9/19)
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Paige Bossaller, Owensville (vs New Haven, 9/19)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Jefferson City, 9/18)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Camdenton, 9/19)
|3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Jessie Blaine, St. Dominic (vs Incarnate Word, 9/17)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Alyssa Haile, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland, 9/15)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Liv Isbell , Festus (vs Herculaneum, 9/17)
|3
|3
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Kennady Estes, Warrenton (vs St. Dominic, 9/14)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Rosalyn Nevois, St. Charles (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/19)
|3
|3
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Brooke Loveall, Fox (vs Festus, 9/16)
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Lane Petry, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Jefferson, 9/18)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Lee's Summit, 9/19)
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|600
|Ryan Stutzman, New Haven (vs Union, 9/17)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Samantha Mangnall, Francis Howell Central (vs Jefferson City, 9/18)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Sophie Meyer, St. Pius X (vs Fredericktown, 9/18)
|3
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|750
|Anna Finley, Owensville (vs New Haven, 9/19)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Riley Siegel, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Pius X, 9/14)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|750
|Jamey Johnson, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/18)
|3
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Chiara Grasso, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/18)
|3
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Kayla Ulrich, Sullivan (vs Union, 9/15)
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|750
