Hitting performances
Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman, 9/4)33241011000
Anna Hoeckelmann, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/3)3435101750
Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs North County, 9/3)33230021000
Sami Picha, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/3)44130011000
Chloe Wehde, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/3)33220101000
Kennady Estes, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm, 9/3)3423000750
Jordan Lynn, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm, 9/3)33311001000
Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm, 8/31)3513100600
Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic, 9/2)3432100750
Cadence Dempsey, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/3)33210001000
Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/3)3432000750
Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/4)3412100750
Sophie Greenfield, Seckman (vs Holt, 9/2)44100001000
Chloe Turnbull, Winfield (vs St. Charles, 9/2)33100001000
Sophia Weirich, Sullivan (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/3)33002001000
Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Washington, 8/31)3410110750
Maddie Brenizer, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm, 8/31)3520300600
Kayden Tyler, Timberland (vs Holt, 9/3)3420100750
