Hitting performances

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Kennedy Jensen, Francis Howell Central (vs Seckman, 9/4)
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1000
|Anna Hoeckelmann, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/3)
|3
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|750
|Abby Robbins, Farmington (vs North County, 9/3)
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1000
|Sami Picha, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/3)
|4
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1000
|Chloe Wehde, Winfield (vs St. Charles West, 9/3)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1000
|Kennady Estes, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm, 9/3)
|3
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Jordan Lynn, Warrenton (vs Orchard Farm, 9/3)
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Molly Clifft, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm, 8/31)
|3
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|600
|Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West (vs St. Dominic, 9/2)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Cadence Dempsey, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/3)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Halle Benskin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/3)
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|750
|Ilencia Lightbody, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/4)
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Sophie Greenfield, Seckman (vs Holt, 9/2)
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Chloe Turnbull, Winfield (vs St. Charles, 9/2)
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Sophia Weirich, Sullivan (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/3)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Hanna Johanning, Sullivan (vs Washington, 8/31)
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|750
|Maddie Brenizer, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm, 8/31)
|3
|5
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|600
|Kayden Tyler, Timberland (vs Holt, 9/3)
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|750
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.