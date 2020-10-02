 Skip to main content
Hitting performances
Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)

PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg.
Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Winfield)33252011000
Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)2324002666
Victoria Martin, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North)2324110666
Jayce Jarvis, Farmington (vs Festus)2324100666
Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville)22420001000
Natalie Cox, Marquette (vs Parkway South)33220001000
Emily Wright, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville)33211101000
Hayden Cochran, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville)2423020500
Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West)3403200750
Avery Tucker, Warrenton (vs Winfield)22021001000
Erin Acheson, Lutheran South (vs Notre Dame)22311001000
Abbey Seiler, Eureka (vs Oakville)2313100666
Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Lutheran South)2413100500
Morgan Jones, Ursuline (vs St. Joseph's)1313001333
Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Festus)22310001000
Mia Mazzola, Eureka (vs Oakville)33302001000
Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North)2413100500
Kate Thurman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)22211001000
Sydney Dennis, Eureka (vs Oakville)3402100750
Alexa Smalling, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville)2312000666
