Hitting performances

Best performances (1 Hit Minimum)
|Player
|Hits
|AB
|R
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Avg.
|Hailey Roberts, Warrenton (vs Winfield)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1000
|Lydia Feiste, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|666
|Victoria Martin, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|666
|Jayce Jarvis, Farmington (vs Festus)
|2
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Sam Waldron, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville)
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Natalie Cox, Marquette (vs Parkway South)
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Emily Wright, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1000
|Hayden Cochran, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville)
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|500
|Hannah Jansen, Webster Groves (vs Parkway West)
|3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|750
|Avery Tucker, Warrenton (vs Winfield)
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Erin Acheson, Lutheran South (vs Notre Dame)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Abbey Seiler, Eureka (vs Oakville)
|2
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|666
|Samantha Foppe, Notre Dame (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Morgan Jones, Ursuline (vs St. Joseph's)
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|333
|Mckennah Wallace, Farmington (vs Festus)
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|Mia Mazzola, Eureka (vs Oakville)
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1000
|Ashley Niemczyk, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|500
|Kate Thurman, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1000
|Sydney Dennis, Eureka (vs Oakville)
|3
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|750
|Alexa Smalling, Lindbergh (vs Pattonville)
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|666
